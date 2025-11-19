I’m A Celebrity backlash as new campmates Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson officially unveiled

I’m A Celebrity has faced backlash after two new campmates were officially unveiled at the end of tonight’s show (November 19).

After much speculation, Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson were finally unveiled as the new I’m A Celebrity campmates. Lorraine presenter Vogue and Celebs Go Dating receptionist Tom are this year’s late-entry campmates. Viewers will see the pair enter camp on tomorrow night’s show.

Tonight’s show gave a little teaser glimpse of the pair. But it’s safe to say viewers aren’t exactly enamoured with what they’ve seen so far…

Vogue Williams is the latest addition to this year’s I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to I’m A Celebrity latecomers

Over on social media, I’m A Celebrity fans delivered their verdict on the news Vogue and Tom are heading into camp.

“Who the hell are the late arrivals never heard of either of them?” said one. “The two late arrivals are so underwhelming this year,” said a second. A third added: “Who on earth are these two?” “Well this is awks I genuinely have no idea who the newbies are,” said another.

Vogue Williams makes I’m A Celebrity debut

Speaking about her fears ahead of entering camp, TV presenter and model Vogue told ITV that she reckons I’m A Celebrity will be harder than Bear Grylls survival show Mission Survive, which she won back in 2015.

“I think this is going to be harder because when I did that, I had no responsibilities. I had nobody at home. And I was braver back then too.

“I am scared of everything, but I think what I am going to struggle with the most is missing my children. I’m very worried about missing the kids, as I have never been away this long before and I spend such a huge amount of time with them. It will be my biggest struggle,” she said.

Tom is nervous about what the jungle will throw at him (Credit: ITV)

Celebs Go Dating star as ‘fearful as a porcupine’

Tom, meanwhile, admitted that he’s as “fearful as a porcupine” about going into the jungle.

He told ITV: “My first thought when they approached me about taking part was abject terror. But I have got a very strict rule in life. If the only reason that you don’t want to do it is fear, you must do it whatever it is.

“I’m fearful as a porcupine and I am very nervous that my grey cells won’t dance properly in camp, too. At home, I do a cryptic crossword every day, I always have a book on the go and I am a bit worried that my frontal lobes will drop off if I don’t have a lubricant for it.

“I can be vague at times and I don’t want to scatter brain cells over the camp!”

Read more: Animal rights charity PETA slams I’m A Celebrity Bushtucker Trial

I’m A Celebrity continues every night at 9pm on ITV1.

So what do you think of the new arrivals? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.