Animal charity PETA responds to I’m A Celebrity’s ‘traumatic’ crocodile Bushtucker Trial

I’m A Celebrity has come under fire from animal charity PETA, which has accused the show of using “defenceless young crocodiles for laughs” in the latest Bushtucker Trial.

The baby crocs appeared in Aitch’s Bushtucker Trial last night, and viewers were quick to notice that their mouths seemed to be taped shut.

Unsettled fans took to social media during the episode to voice their concerns as the trial played out live on air.

Animal welfare organisation PETA has now spoken out. It insists trials that use live animals “inflicts severe stress and trauma” on them. PETA has also previously called for I’m A Celebrity to be “taken off air” over the Bushtucker Trials. The charity is standing by this today.

PETA brands I’m A Celebrity’s Bushtucker Trial as ‘cruel’

Elisa Allen, PETA’s Vice President of Programmes, exclusively tells our sister site TV Guide that the trial was ‘cruel’

In a statement, they said: “Last night’s episode, which saw defenceless young crocodiles with their mouths taped shut being taunted for laughs, made it clear once again that I’m a Celebrity is a show for and by ignorant people who demonstrate their lack of knowledge and understanding of other forms of life and have no kindness in their hearts.

“As it inflicts severe stress and trauma on sensitive animals, manhandled or crushed while exposed to screaming humans, and it succeeds only in debasing our own species.

“Such cruelty, masquerading as entertainment, should be taken off the air. PETA calls on the British public, still mourning wildlife protector Jane Goodall, to join our campaign and demand that ITV stop tormenting animals, no matter how small or scary to some.”

I’m A Celebrity responds to PETA

I’m A Celebrity has responded to PETA’s criticism of its use of crocodiles and other animals in the show’s trials. In a statement, bosses insist the production teams complies with all of Australia’s regional and national animal laws.

It also insists “welfare and safety” is the show’s “primary priority”.

A spokesperson said: “As a production, I’m A Celebrity complies with all regional and national laws concerning the use of all animals, including reptiles and insects. We inform the RSPCA NSW of all of our activities on the show and they have an open invitation to attend the site at any time.

“At each of the Bushtucker Trials which feature animals, we have qualified and experienced animal handlers on site.”

The spokesperson continues: “The team at I’m A Celebrity have many years of experience in producing the show and have rigorous protocols in place to ensure that animals are handled safely before, during and after filming, in compliance with all regional and national laws. Welfare and safety is always our primary priority.”

Aitch’s Bushtucker Trial

Viewers watched Aitch come face-to-face with young crocodiles during Tuesday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity. He had entered a ‘vault’ in Jungle Doomsday and had to collect 10 stars for camp.

The crocs were in a cubby hole in the vault and one in particular seemed rather agitated. I’m A Celebrity hosts, Ant and Dec, even jumped in shock as it lurched towards the rapper.

As Aitch peered in the cubby hole and spotted the crocs, he gasped. He then told one of the angry animals: “You, behave yourself.” But a split-second later, it jumped angrily towards him. The rapper was told to be ‘really slow’ by host Ant.

But when he went back in for another attempt, the croc launched at Aitch all over again. The musician ended up trying to gently guide it away while darting in to snatch the dangling star.

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Wednesday November 19, 2025.

