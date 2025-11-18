I’m A Celebrity stars ‘get sick’ after attempting the Bushtucker eating trials, reveal Ant and Dec

Ant and Dec have finally lifted the lid on what really happens after the cameras cut during I’m A Celebrity’s notoriously grim Bushtucker eating trials – and it’s every bit as stomach-turning as you’d imagine.

Since the show launched back in 2002, we’ve seen celebrities forced to tuck into everything from crocodile penis to kangaroo anus and those unforgettable Witchetty Grubs. And as the 25th season kicked off, poor Angry Ginge and Ruby Wax were thrown straight in at the deep end, gagging their way through crocodile anus and a bull’s penis to win something vaguely edible for camp.

But once the plates are cleared and the presenters stop cackling… what actually happens after I’m A Celebrity’s most revolting dinner dates?

Angry Ginge and Ruby Wax faced a monstrous menu last night (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec reveal truth behind I’m A Celebrity eating trials

As last night’s scenes aired, fans took to social media to register their shock. Ruby and Angry Ginge’s ordeal had one fan wondering what the aftermath of the show’s food trials might look like.

“When the trials are over, I wonder if the contestants are sick on camera?” this viewer asked, on X.

Wonder no more! None other than Ant McPartlin weighed in with the answer, utilising their joint X account to reply: “They are sick on the way back to camp most of the time.”

And who can blame them? This year’s competition has only just begun. Viewers have already singled out Ginge and Ruby’s eating challenge as one of the worst the show has ever aired.

One fan claimed: “I don’t even think they are that bad , it’s all acting.”

A second added: “It’s definitely the one trial I’d hate the most.”

Contestant rushed to hospital after Bushtucker Trial

But one year, it was more serious.

A third remembered when a celeb was taken out of camp after their trial. They asked: “Does anyone remember Freddie Starr doing the eating challenge? Didn’t he end up in hospital?!”

And that viewer has a cracking memory. He was rushed to hospital over suspected food poisoning after he took part in the Bushtucker eating trial on I’m A Celebrity.

He began to feel unwell two hours after completing the challenge. Freddie was taken to hospital after being seen by on-site medics.

While doctors couldn’t pinpoint the exact cause, it’s suspected it was from the extreme food he ate during the trial. Freddie, along with competitor Mark Wright, were challenged to eat fermented eggs, mice tails, pig anus, bugs and cooked camel toe as part of the ordeal.

Ginge struggled to keep his chow down (Credit: BBC)

Angry Ginge and Ruby Wax chew their way to victory

Ant’s revelation came as Ginge and Ruby won rations for camp by forcing down a line-up of dishes cheekily named after celebrities. Among the standout horrors was a helping of Benedict Bum-berbatch – better known to the rest of us as crocodile anus.

Meanwhile, Ruby braved the Rob Beckett inspired Knob Beckett – a bull penis, with a sparkler poking out of it.

“I can’t believe what we’ve just done,” a visibly queasy Ginge said afterwards.

Still, the duo powered through and absolutely smashed their first Bushtucker Trial. They earned some much-needed grub for the hungry campers waiting back at base.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2025: Angry Ginge’s army of followers could affect Bushtucker Trial votes

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Tuesday November 18, 2025.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you could handle a Bushtucker Trial on I’m A Celebrity?