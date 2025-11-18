I’m A Celebrity viewers have performed a U-turn on campmate Ruby Wax after many wanted her to be the first booted off.

Following Sunday night’s launch (November 16), Ruby began to rub people the wrong way. The iconic comedian was accused of being “rude” to social media star Angry Ginge when they first met.

However, it seems Ruby has won viewers over after last night’s Bushtucker Trial…

Ruby took part in the eating challenge last night (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity viewers praise Ruby Wax

Following a public vote, fans voted for Ruby and Angry Ginge to take part in the eating challenge last night (November 17).

On the menu included a camel’s toe, mealworms, a pig’s testicle, and vomit fruits, to name a few. Between them, they had five meals each and secured the camp 10 stars.

Viewers were especially impressed with Ruby’s commitment and recognised that her ‘rudeness’ could just be her sense of humour.

“The internet has done a complete 180 on Ruby Wax. Haven’t watched I’m A Celeb in years, but Ginge, Aitch and Ruby are comedy gold,” one user wrote on X.

“Possibly the greatest 180 in I’m A Celebrity history. Just crown her already,” another person insisted.

“Realising that the Ruby Wax hate train only lasted one day on here,” a third observed.

“Time to quit the hate on Ruby, she’s genuinely nice,” a fourth said.

“She is so funny. I love her!” a fourth person added.

Ruby could be ‘one to watch’ (Credit: ITV)

‘I want to keep an eye on her’

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Daily, former 2022 campmate Scarlette Douglas revealed Ruby is one to watch this series.

“Ruby Wax really surprised me most on the launch show. When she was at the house as the first one to arrive, you could see she was anxious and nervous. But the minute they had to do the Cockroach Van challenge, she was laser-focused,” she said.

“Nothing bothered her. She wasn’t squeamish or screaming, she was just going for it,” Scarlette continued.

“I thought she’d be nervous and maybe not that game, but she absolutely went for it. I liked that from Ruby, and I want to keep an eye on her.”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight (Tuesday, November 18) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

