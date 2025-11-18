I’m A Celebrity star declares ‘I want to keep an eye on her’ as Ruby Wax shows her true colours

Former I’m A Celebrity star Scarlette Douglas has cited Ruby Wax as one to watch on this year’s series of the show.

Ruby has already taken part in a few challenges on the show, just two episodes in. During the launch show she tackled snakes and bugs, and last night (Monday, November 17) saw her take on the first Bushtucker Trial of the series.

Ruby has surprised Scarlette (Credit: ITV)

Scarlette Douglas talks Ruby Wax on I’m A Celebrity

Speaking exclusively to ED! on behalf of Sky Vegas, Scarlette, who was in the jungle in 2022, opened up about this year’s cast of celebs.

When we asked which campmate has surprised her, good or bad, she named Ruby.

“Ruby Wax really surprised me most on the launch show. When she was at the house as the first one to arrive, you could see she was anxious and nervous. But the minute they had to do the Cockroach Van challenge, she was laser-focused.

“Nothing bothered her. She wasn’t squeamish or screaming, she was just going for it,” she said, as Ruby showed her true, incredibly gritty colours.

She then added: “I thought she’d be nervous and maybe not that game, but she absolutely went for it. I liked that from Ruby, and I want to keep an eye on her.”

Ruby took part in the Bushtucker Trial last night (Credit: ITV)

Ruby Wax’s amazing performance during first Bushtucker Trial

Last night saw Ruby, along with Angry Ginge, take on the first Bushtucker Trial of the series. It’s safe to say they put in an incredible performance between them.

The first thing Ruby had to eat was a witchetty grub topped with a cricket crouton. This was followed by a cow’s teat with a garnish of duck tongue coulis. She then scoffed a three vomit fruits, with a vomit fruit jus, followed by a pig’s testicle with a fermented seaweed foam infusion To finish, Ruby ate a bull’s penis. Between them, the duo managed to bag 10 stars for camp, meaning they’d be eating well that night!

Maybe Scarlette is right and Ruby really is one to watch!

Ruby was criticised by viewers after her show debut (Credit: ITV)

Ruby slammed

Whilst Scarlette may be a big fan of Ruby, the star didn’t exactly endear herself to viewers during the launch show on Sunday (November 16).

Ruby jokingly told Angry Ginge several times to move out of the way and out of her light before the first challenge. Some viewers failed to pick up on the funny side of Ruby’s comments and took to X to slam her.

“Not Ruby being rude to Ginge, we will not stand for it,” one viewer tweeted.

“Honestly, I couldn’t tell if Ruby was serious about telling ginge to move out of the way, but either way, she is gonna be a problem I can already tell. She’s arrogant and rude so far imo,” another wrote.

“Ruby is coming across really rude,” a third said. Others were keen for Ruby to become the first celeb to be eliminated.

“So, is everyone in agreement to vote Ruby off first?” one fan asked. “Get Ruby out already,” another said.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Tuesday, November 18) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

