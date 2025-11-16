The new series of I’m A Celebrity launched tonight (November 16), and viewers weren’t completely sold on Ruby Wax.

Legendary comedian and actress Ruby is among this year’s star-studded line-up, which also includes Martin Kemp, Kelly Brook and Alex Scott, to name a few.

In usual I’m A Celebrity fashion, the show began with the cast parachuting out of helicopters. However, it didn’t take long for Ruby to rub viewers the wrong way…

I’m A Celebrity 2025 kicked off tonight (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Ruby Wax ‘coming across really rude’

When Ruby met some of her other campmates — Lisa Riley, Alex Scott, Jack Osbourne and Angry Ginge — fans noticed Ruby kept pointing out that Angry Ginge, who is much taller than her, kept standing in her way.

While the 72-year-old comic may have been joking around, fans were not pleased with how he was treated.

“Honestly, I couldn’t tell if Ruby was serious about telling ginge to move out of the way, but either way, she is gonna be a problem I can already tell. She’s arrogant and rude so far imo,” one user wrote on X.

“Not Ruby being rude to Ginge, we will not stand for it,” another person shared.

“Ruby is coming across really rude,” a third remarked.

Meanwhile, many are eager for Ruby to be the first celeb voted off the show.

“So, is everyone in agreement to vote Ruby off first,” one said.

“Get Ruby out already,” another shared.

“When can I vote Ruby Wax off?” a third asked.

Another echoed: “Can we vote Ruby out already?”

Ruby left viewers divided (Credit: ITV)

‘Give her a chance people!’

That said, Ruby already has many supporters championing her in the series.

“Ruby Wax is going to be fun,” one viewer insisted.

“I’m saddened that people don’t get Ruby’s sense of humour yet…. Give her a chance people,” another shared.

“Ruby Wax is my queen of the jungle,” a third expressed.

Tonight, the public had the chance to vote for who they wanted to participate in this year’s first Bushtucker Trial. At the end of the episode, hosts Ant and Dec revealed Angry Ginge and Ruby were the two campmates chosen.

Viewers will watch their trial tomorrow night (November 17).

I’m A Celebrity continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Monday November 17, 2025.

