I’m A Celebrity 2025 rich list – eye-watering net worths of this year’s cast from star’s £8m fortune to famous face worth just £1m

I’m a Celebrity 2025 kicks off tonight (November 16) – but how much is each star reportedly worth?

For the brand-new series, famous faces including Loose Women star Kelly Brook, Osbournes legend Jack Osbourne and Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley have signed up to take part.

While there’s no cash prize for winning the show, celebs can no doubt boost their career, and earnings, with the fee for appearing on the programme.

And that’s adding to the hefty net worths of some of these stars.

Here’s the ultimate rich list with all the net worths of the I’m A Celebrity cast ranked from first to last…

Jack has fronted several shows over the years (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Jack Osbourne – £8 million

With Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne as your parents, it’s no surprise to hear that Jack is quids in! He has a reported eye-watering net worth of £8m, as The Sun reports.

The dad-of-four has appeared in several reality shows over the years and has become a fitness travel reporter, presenting programmes such as Jack Osbourne: Adrenaline Junkie and Saving Planet Earth on the BBC.

The Loose Women panelist is a staple on screens (Credit: ITV)

Kelly Brook – £7.6 million

Kelly has been in the business for years and has turned her hand to pretty much anything. Whether she’s posing for saucy photoshoots, showing off her acting chops, DJing on Heart FM or sitting at the Loose Women panel, Kelly has kept herself booked and busy.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has a reported fortune of around £7.6m. Kelly also sold her lush £1.45m medieval farmhouse in 2023, which no doubt helped top up her bank account.

Shona is best known for playing Whitney Dean in Easties (Credit: ITV)

Shona McGarty – £5.3 million

Actress and singer Shona shot to fame when she joined EastEnders back in 2008 playing Whitney Dean. She remained on the soap for 16 years, until her exit in 2024.

Her net worth is said to be just over £5m, with her income sources said to include her music ventures, public appearances and acting career.

Eddie is a successful comedian (Credit: BBC)

I’m A Celebrity star Eddie Kadi – £5 million

Eddie made history in 2009 when he became the first British black comedian to headline the O2 Arena in London.

As well as his stand-up shows, Eddie also had a stint on Strictly back in 2023. He was partnered with dancer Karen Hauer and they were the fourth couple to be eliminated.

The Sun reports that Eddie’s net worth is a seriously impressive £5m.

Lisa has played Mandy Dingle for several years (Credit: ITV)

Lisa Riley – £3.7 million

Soap royalty Lisa joined Emmerdale way back in 1995. While it’s not known how much she earns from playing Mandy Dingle, a few years back, sources claimed Lisa signed a big-money deal to stay on the ITV soap.

She also dabbles in voiceover work, and has TV credits from the likes of Fat Friends and Loose Women. She appeared on Strictly too in 2012. Her net worth is reported to be around £3.7m.

The actor has a reported hefty fortune (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Martin Kemp £3.1 million

Martin shot to fame in the new wave band Spandau Ballet back in the 1980s. Since then, he’s remained booked and busy, appearing on the likes of EastEnders, Celebrity Gogglebox and Celebrity Big Brother.

The singer – who has been married to wife Shirlie for 37 years – also co-hosted his own show, Martin and Roman’s Sunday Best! in 2020, alongside son Roman. The pair also had their own podcast.

Through decades of performing, royalties and telly appearances, he’s banked a high net worth of just over £3m, according to The Sun.

Ruby is a showbiz legend (Credit: ITV)

Ruby Wax – £3 million

Comedian and actress Ruby has reportedly amassed a huge fortune following her five decades in the business. The Sun reports she has a net worth of £3m.

The writer had her own long-running BBC series in the 1990s and she has made countless other TV appearances over the years.

What’s more, Ruby has also released two memoirs – How Do You Want Me? (2002) and Sane New World (2013) – and both reached number one on the Sunday Times bestseller list.

The presenter has been in the business for years after retiring from football (Credit: BBC)

Alex Scott – £2 million

With a career in both playing football and presenting, Alex has reportedly amassed a fortune in the region of around £2m, as The Sun reports.

She is also one of the highest-paid stars at the BBC. From 2023 to 2024 her salary was thought to be between £220,000 and £225,000.

Her net worth has likely been bolstered thank to Alex’s other ventures. These include a Strictly Come Dancing stint, brand deals and a memoir.

Rapper Aitch shot to fame in the past few years (Credit: ITV)

Aitch 1.5million – £3 million

Manchester rapper Aitch, real name Harrison Armstrong, has become one of the top music stars in recent years. He has released hits including Baby and My G.

The 25-year-old rapper even bagged a BRIT Award in 2023 for Best Hip Hop Act. According to Capital Extra, his net worth stands between a huge £1.5m and £3m.

Angry Ginge is a content creator (Credit: ITV)

Angry Ginge – £1 million

Despite being relatively new to the showbiz scene, that hasn’t stopped content creator Angry Ginge from earning a reported huge amount.

Between an appearance in this year’s Soccer Aid for UNICEF and brand partnerships, Angry Ginge – who has millions of online followers – has turned social media fame into income.

Liverpool Echo reports that he has a net worth of £1m thanks to his football and FIFA-related content.

I’m A Celebrity starts on Sunday (November 16) at 9pm on ITV1.

