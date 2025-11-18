I’m A Celebrity star Aitch fights his fears in first look at tonight’s Bushtucker Trial: ‘You dirty boys’

Tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity (November 18) will see rapper Aitch take on the very first solo Bushtucker Trial of the series.

The 2025 series kicked off on Sunday, but it has already got everyone talking. From fan-favourites to emotional chats from Jack Osbourne, the huge line-up is already entertaining and engaging viewers.

At the end of last night’s episode, Ant and Dec revealed that Aitch would be taking part in the next trial. And, from the preview, it looks like an intense one!

Aitch is hoping to win all the stars (Credit: ITV)

Aitch takes on I’m A Celebrity trial solo

In Tuesday’s episode of I’m A Celebrity, Aitch will attempt to bring back as many stars as he can for the camp. And tonight also marks the first solo Bushtucker Trial – so no pressure at all!

The trial is called Jungle Doomsday and Aitch appears to be in an underground chamber surrounded by snakes. But they’re not the only creatures in there with him…

There are a bunch of glass containers where Aitch has to put his hand in each of them and unscrew the star. With a total of 10 stars to get, Aitch is clearly going to feel the pressure.

But as always, hosts Ant and Dec are there to assist (and laugh) at the celebrities taking part. And this one is no exception.

The duo can be seen asking Aitch if he can find the stars, telling him to have a “good feel around”. But when Aitch jumped away from the snakes in fear declaring: “Oh you dirty boys,” of course he hosts had a good laugh at him.

While he’s at the snake area, only one thing seemed to be able to calm his mind – singing Ant and Dec’s very own Let’s Get Ready To Rhumble song to them. And they appeared to enjoy it.

As for how many stars Aitch actually takes back to camp, viewers will just have to tune in tonight to find out.

Ant and Dec love watching the trials (Credit: ITV)

What has Aitch said about going into the jungle?

Before heading into the jungle, Aitch revealed that he is a snorer, and that he knows it might annoy some of the other celebrities. However, he was adamant that he only snored “on and off” and hoped he was in an off period.

But he also revealed that his little sister is the main reason he is doing the show.

Aitch is an ambassador for the Down’s Syndrome association, which is something his little sister, Gracie, has. So he is hoping to use the show to raise awareness about the genetic condition.

He told The Sun: “At the same time, I’m not just doing it for people with Down’s Syndrome. I am also doing it for the people around them as well. I don’t want anyone to be disheartened if they find our someone in their family has Down Syndrome.”

After the very first episode, I’m A Celebrity viewers were convinced that Aitch and streamer Angry Ginge will be the most “iconic” duo of the year.

And, as the lads actually already know each other away from the show, it could be quite an interesting watch for fans to see their dynamics together.

But one thing is for sure, the series has been off to a wonderful start.

I’m A Celebrity returns tonight at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

