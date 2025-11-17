I’m A Celebrity viewers revealed they are rooting for Aitch and Angry Ginge following last night’s (November 16) launch.

On Sunday, the iconic show returned to ITV with Ant and Dec back as hosts. From Martin Kemp and Kelly Brook to Alex Scott and Jack Osbourne, the camp is filled with many faces viewers are familiar with.

However, two particular contestants have already left a big impression on fans after just one episode.

Viewers are obsessed with Aitch and Angry Ginge (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity viewers praise Aitch and Angry Ginge

Among the star-studded line-up is rapper Aitch, 25, and social media star Angry Ginge, 24.

With both at a similar age, from Manchester and having already met before the show, it appears the pair already have a close bond that is evident on screen. So much, that viewers believe they are going to be the highlight of this year’s series.

“Aitch and Ginge are gonna be the iconic duo we all knew they would be #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity,” one user wrote on X.

“I’ve already cried laughing at Ginge and Aitch. These two are gonna be iconic in this series,” another shared.

“Angry Ginge and Aitch are already carrying this series on their back,” a third remarked.

“I knew Ginge and Aitch would be the best part this year, but I’m honestly already hooked. They’re gonna get me voting like a loser to keep them in,” a fourth person said.

“If we don’t crown Aitch or Ginge King of the Jungle, then as a nation we have failed massively,” a fifth insisted.

Angry Ginge will take part in a Bushtucker Trial tonight (Credit: ITV)

Who is taking part in the Bushtucker Trial tonight?

For tonight’s show (November 17), Angry Ginge and Ruby Wax were voted to take part in the first Bushtucker Trial of the series.

Ruby left a huge impression on viewers, too. Despite her comedic personality, many accused the legend of being “rude” to fellow campmate Angry Ginge.

“Not Ruby being rude to Ginge, we will not stand for it,” one person shared.

“Ruby is coming across really rude,” another declared.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Martin Kemp backed for King of the Jungle by ex-campmate

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Monday, November 17, 2025.

What do you think of the series so far? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know what you think. We want to hear your thoughts!