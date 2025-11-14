I’m A Celebrity 2025 is around the corner, and already, rapper Aitch has been warned about his music career being impacted.

The Baby hitmaker is among many famous names who will be competing in the jungle this year. From Martin Kemp and Kelly Brook to Ruby Wax and Angry Ginge, the line-up is filled with many familiar faces.

However, despite a huge fanbase across the board, it’s Jack who is already tipped as a potential King of the Jungle…

Jack Osbourne could be one to watch this year (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Jack Osbourne a ‘secret threat’

With a career that has been highly documented on television, Celebrity Publicist and Founder of Streamline PR, Joseph Hagan, has exclusively told Entertainment Daily that Jack is one to watch.

The 40-year-old star is entering the Australian jungle nearly four months after his father, Ozzy Osbourne, died.

“He could easily be a secret threat. He’s lived his entire life in front of cameras and knows how to navigate reality TV better than most,” he said.

“Viewers will also empathise with him following the recent passing of his father. If he’s grounded, relatable and performs well in trials, he could resonate strongly with the public.”

Meanwhile, Aitch’s career could be impacted (Credit: ITV)

Rapper Aitch warned ahead of I’m A Celebrity launch

Meanwhile, Joseph also has high hopes for rapper Aitch.

“He blends bravado with vulnerability in his music, but reality TV removes all control over narrative. If he shows a softer, more relatable side, some fans may question how it fits with his artist persona,” he said.

Joseph also predicts that Aitch’s music career could continue to blossom following his stint in the jungle. So far, he has achieved nine top 10 singles and two top 10 albums.

“Being introduced to a mass primetime audience could boost streaming numbers and bring new listeners into the fold. It genuinely could go either way and will depend entirely on how he lands with viewers,” Joseph continued.

That said, Joseph noted that reality TV “can be a double-edged sword when your brand relies on mystique, confidence or control”.

As a result, how Aitch plays the game “could be crucial” for his career.

Angry Ginge for the win?

In exclusive odds at ED!, social media star Angry Ginge was the bookies’ initial favourite to win.

“Angry Ginge leads the way at 11/4, with TikTok’s breakout star proving hugely popular with punters,” Shane Orton told ED! on behalf of Sportcasting.

That said, not far behind him was Martin Kemp. The singer and former EastEnders star currently sits at a 5/1 chance of winning. In 2019, Martin’s son, The One Show presenter Roman, came third.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity winner Phil Tufnell issues gross warning to 2025 cast: ‘It was awful’

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2025 launches Sunday, November 16 on ITV1 and ITVX.

Are you looking forward to Aitch on I’m A Celebrity? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think. We want to hear your thoughts!