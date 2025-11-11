Emotional reason Jack Osbourne is going into the jungle following dad Ozzy’s death

Jack Osbourne has shared the heartbreaking reason why he decided to sign up for I’m A Celebrity, following the death of his father, Ozzy.

The 40-year-old TV personality will be heading into the jungle alongside stars such as Martin Kemp and Alex Scott, as a new series of the ITV reality programme kicks off this Sunday (November 16).

Jack Osbourne on decision to sign up for I’m A Celebrity

Speaking to ITV, Jack confessed that he’d given it some careful consideration before saying yes to the show.

He admitted that he’s not the biggest fan of bugs, which could stand in his way. However, as a seasoned climber, it seems he has no fears when it comes to heights.

“I definitely had to think about doing this programme. It’s an absolute commitment,” he admitted, “but the real reason why it is popular is people sit at home saying: ‘Could I do that?’, so I think a lot of why I’ve said yes is the intrigue and how would I survive that? I am very nervous though!”

He went on to share another heartbreaking reason why he’d taken on the challenge.

“I do hope I can make my family proud,” he said, adding: “It’s absolutely going to be hard leaving them behind. I have got lots of kids, my wife, and my family still in the wake of my dad passing. It is going to be difficult, that is for sure.”

Ozzy Osbourne passed away in July (Credit: ITV)

Ozzy Osbourne died unexpectedly back in July, aged 76. The Black Sabbath star’s family announced his passing in a devastating statement which read: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

