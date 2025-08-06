Jack Osbourne pays heartbreaking tribute to dad Ozzy: ‘My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow’

Jack Osbourne has paid tribute to dad Ozzy Osbourne, two weeks after his death.

The rocker’s son, 39, posted to Instagram earlier today (August 6), saying that his heart has “hurt too much” to return to social media before now.

Jack has broken his silence following dad Ozzy Osbourne’s death (Credit: Splash News)

Jack Osbourne shares touching tribute to dad Ozzy

Jack shared a video compilation featuring images and videos of himself with his famous father.

Alongside the video, Jack shared his tribute to Ozzy.

He said: “I haven’t really wanted to post anything since the passing of my father. My heart has hurt too much. I’m gonna keep this short because he certainly hated long rambling speeches.

“He was so many things to so many people, but I was so lucky and blessed to be apart of a very small group that got to call him Dad. My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude.”

Jack added: “I got 14,501 days with that man and I know that is such a blessing. I think this quote best describes my father.

“Hunter S. Thompson once said: ‘Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body… but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out and loudly proclaiming: ‘Wow! What a ride!’

“That was my dad. He lived and he lived his life fully. I love you dad.”

Fans react

Jack – who was seen in tears at his dad’s procession through Birmingham – was immediately flooded with well wishes.

One follower said: “We love ya, Jack. And we loved your dad immensely. He was a gift to the world.” A second said: “Beautiful words. We’re all behind you and your family holding you up during this time. You’ve all given us so much, it’s our turn to do the same for you.”

A third then commented: “I loved watching all the adventures you had with your Dad. One of the funniest men ever! He adored his family.”

Ozzy’s cause of death revealed

Last night (August 5), the rocker’s cause of death was revealed as his death certificate was shared online.

Ozzy’s death certificate revealed he died as a result of a number of causes.

It lists “acute myocardial infarction” and “out of hospital cardiac arrest” under the cause of death section.

Underneath, it also says “coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction” contributed to his death.

Ozzy died on July 22 at his Buckinghamshire home, surrounded by his loved ones. He was aged 76.

