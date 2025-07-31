Inside Ozzy Osbourne’s burial as family lay him to rest at Buckinghamshire mansion

Ozzy Osbourne’s family gathered at his Buckinghamshire home to lay the star to rest at his funeral today (Thursday, July 31).

The star’s private burial comes after his funeral procession through Birmingham yesterday (Wednesday, July 30).

Ozzy died last week (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Ozzy Osbourne funeral at Buckinghamshire

Sharon Osbourne and family, as well as a range of celebrity guests, gather to lay Ozzy to rest in the grounds of his 250-acre home today. The star was laid to rest close to the Osbourne lake.

The star died last week at the age of 76.

According to the Daily Mail, a floral tribute could be seen in the grounds of the star’s home, reading “Ozzy [Bleeping] Osbourne”. The tribute is on the banks of the Osbourne lake.

A similar floral tribute to the one seen next to his coffin yesterday, reading “Ozzy” is also on display on a fountain, the publication has revealed.

Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral is today (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Celeb guests at the funeral

An array of celebrity guests are expected to be at the funeral today, with tents being spotted in the grounds of the home.

Music legend Sir Elton John is expected to be in attendance, as are Ozzy’s Black Sabbath bandmates.

Tony Iommi, Bill Ward and Geezer Butler will be joined by James Hetfield from Metallica.

According to The Sun, singer Yungblud, who Ozzy grew close to, will be giving a reading at the service.

Sharon was distraught at the procession (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ozzy Osbourne remembered in Birmingham

Yesterday saw thousands of fans line the streets of Birmingham as Ozzy’s coffin was carried through the city.

The late star’s widow, Sharon, as well as children Aimee, Kelly, Jack, and Louis, his son from his first marriage, were also seen emotionally thanking the crowds for coming.

At one point, the family stepped out of their people carriers and went to look at the floral tributes that had been left for the star.

Sharon then left her husband a tribute of her own, a white rose wrapped in black tissue paper.

Kelly also paid tribute to her dad, wearing his iconic purple sunglasses during the procession.

Read more: All the pictures as Sharon, Kelly, Jack and Aimee Osbourne grieve rocker Ozzy at Birmingham funeral procession

So what do you think of this story? Let us know your thoughts and leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.