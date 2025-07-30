All the pictures as Sharon, Kelly, Jack and Aimee Osbourne grieve rocker Ozzy at Birmingham funeral procession

The family of Ozzy Osbourne have been seen grieving the late rock icon as they attend his funeral today (July 30).

The Black Sabbath star, who died aged 76 on July 22, was laid to rest today in his hometown of Birmingham. This morning, a procession was held along Broad Street. Floral tributes were laid out for him at Black Sabbath Bridge.

While being held in Birmingham, Ozzy’s coffin featured pink flowers (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ozzy Osbourne funeral in pictures

Around 1 pm, Ozzy’s coffin was driven by a hearse. A live brass band, named Bostin’ Brass, played Black Sabbath’s song Iron Man while the street mourned over the rockstar.

The top of his car featured a purple cross made out of flowers. His name, Ozzy, inside the car was decorated with pink flowers, with a white hand-tied bunch sitting at the back of his coffin.

Wife Sharon Osbourne, 72, shared a car with her three children — Aimee, 41, Kelly, 40, and Jack Osbourne, 39.

As they made their way out of the cars to look at the tributes laid out on the street, a heartbroken Sharon broke down in tears.

Sharon broke down during the funeral (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Sharon’s appearance at the funeral was the first time she had been seen since the announcement of Ozzy’s death. She tried to keep it together, but understandably wept during a terribly hard day for her.

The former X Factor host wore a black dress, which was accessorised with gold jewellery.

While emotional, Jack and Kelly supported Sharon (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Sharon’s son, Jack, and her youngest daughter, Kelly, also wore all-black for the occasion. As fragile Sharon walked up to view the tributes, Sharon was seen holding hands with Jack while Kelly helped her from behind.

Like Jack, Kelly Osbourne, who broke her silence last week about losing her “best friend”, opted for sunglasses, but still appeared visibly emotional.

Kelly waved to fans while visibly emotional (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The One Word hitmaker was photographed waving to fans as she tried to fight back the tears.

Sharon supported by rarely-seen daughter Aimee

Sharon’s oldest daughter, Aimee, who is known for purposely stepping out of the spotlight, made a rare public appearance for the funeral.

She wore a hat featuring a netted veil, which covered half her face.

Aimee wore a broach in the shape of a bat (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Aimee was also captured next to Sharon, who held her hands to her face in an emotional state.

Sharon’s rarely-seen daughter Aimee next to her mother at Ozzy Osbourne funeral (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Aimee wore a blazer-style jacket, which featured a broach of a bat. The accessory is a nod to her father, who famously bit the head of a bat on stage.

Ozzy Osbourne funeral: Sharon reacts to crowd reaction

On the live stream, Sharon and her children added to the rows of flowers with their own.

Jack and Kelly comforted Sharon as she kneeled down and began to break down again.

Jack and Kelly at Ozzy’s funeral (Credit: YouTube)

Before the family got out of the car, mourners on the street had been shouting, “Ozzy Ozzy Ozzy, oi oi oi!” as Ozzy’s coffin began to pass them.

Sharon reacts to the crowd (Credit: YouTube)

The family received huge support from the crowds, especially Sharon, who reacted with a peace sign.

