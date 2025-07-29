Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral plans revealed – public procession; family in attendance; floral tributes; live stream

Following his death last week, the late rock icon Ozzy Osbourne will be laid to rest with a funeral tomorrow (July 30).

The Black Sabbath star died aged 76 on Tuesday, July 22. The news broke after his family shared a statement.

The funeral for Ozzy Osbourne will take place tomorrow in Birmingham (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ozzy Osbourne funeral taking place tomorrow

On Wednesday, a procession will be held for the singer ahead of the funeral. The ceremony itself will be private for the family in his hometown of Birmingham.

Fans wanting to pay their last respects to Ozzy are able to tomorrow morning down Broad Street and at the Black Sabbath bridge and bench. Floral tributes have been laid out for him.

According to the Mirror, Ozzy’s family will follow the procession down Broad Street at 1pm. It will be accompanied by a live brass band, Bostin’ Brass, while the street mourns the star.

While many won’t be able to attend, the day of the funeral will feature a live stream (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘He was a son of Birmingham’

The Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Councillor Zafar Iqbal MBE, JP, said Ozzy “was more than a music legend”, declaring him “a son of Birmingham”.

He continued: “Having recently been awarded the Freedom of the City and following his celebrated appearance at the Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park earlier this month, it was important to the city that we support a fitting, dignified tribute ahead of a private family funeral. We know how much this moment will mean to his fans.”

“We’re proud to host it here with his loving family in the place where it all began, and we are grateful that they have generously offered to pay to enable this to happen and support the city is giving him the farewell he deserves.”

From 7am tomorrow, Broad Street will be closed. Buses and trams will be diverted in the meantime. Following the procession, the road will reopen. The procession and all related costs have been covered by the Osbourne family.

For all fans who are unable to attend tomorrow, there is a live feed of Black Sabbath bridge for them to watch here.

