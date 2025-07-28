Ozzy Osbourne’s family have been left “sickened” by “vile” conspiracy theories surrounding the star’s death.

Black Sabbath legend Ozzy died last week, aged 76. He was surrounded by family when he passed, a statement said.

Ozzy Osbourne death announcement

Last week (July 22), it was sadly announced that Ozzy Osbourne had died. His death came just a couple of weeks after he’d performed from a throne on stage at Villa Park in Birmingham.

In a statement, his family said: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.

“He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

It was signed off with: “Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee, and Louis.”

A cause of death has yet to be announced.

Ozzy Osbourne’s family ‘sickened’ by ‘vile’ conspiracy theories

However, unsubstantiated conspiracy theories have since emerged claiming that Ozzy died by suicide. The “vile” rumours have even been repeated on US radio stations, including Sirius XM, where Ozzy had his own channel.

Speaking to The Sun, a source has claimed that Sharon, Kelly, and Jack have been left “sickened” by the theories.

“The family are still grieving and to deal with this [bleep] is vile. It has deeply sickened Sharon and the children. Ozzy passed away at home and the paramedics tried to save him – fact. It is simply disgusting, because these social media idiots are not credible, but somehow their narrative is spreading every day,” they then continued.

“Even though they have no knowledge, other online users treat this fake news as fact. The raft of trolls and rumours has spiralled in recent days. It is quite sick that people would think that Ozzy would do such a thing. The man absolutely loved being around his family and his grandchildren especially. Vile comments have come in to the family’s feeds accusing them of being involved in some kind of conspiracy. It has horrified them all.”

Ozzy was in ‘great spirits’ on farewell tour

The source then went on to say that Ozzy was in “great spirits” on his farewell tour, and had a “lot” to look forward to in the upcoming months.

“There’s no way he would’ve taken his life, because no matter how tough his physical and medical conditions were, being with his family and especially his grandchildren provided him with immense joy and huge highs. Not only was he working on a TV project about his astonishing farewell show, but he was lined up to film his reality series called Home to Roost for the BBC,” they then added.

They added that Ozzy was looking forward to promoting his memoir in September.

Sharon and Ozzy had a ‘suicide pact’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sharon Osbourne on suicide pact

Sharon once opened up about her assisted suicide pact with Ozzy in 2007. It’s possible that these comments could have led to the conspiracy theories about Ozzy’s cause of death emerging.

Speaking to The Mirror at the time, she said: “We believe 100% in euthanasia so [we] have drawn up plans to go to the assisted suicide flat in Switzerland if we ever have an illness that affects our brains. If Ozzy or I ever got Alzheimer’s, that’s it — we’d be off.

“We gathered the kids around the kitchen table, told them our wishes, and they’ve all agreed to go with it.”

In a 2023 episode of The Osbournes’ Podcast, she reiterated that euthanasia was still the plan if she developed an illness that affected her brain.

“Mental suffering is enough pain without physical. So if you’ve got mental and physical, see ya,” she said.

ED! has contacted Sharon’s representatives for comment.

