Ozzy Osbourne’s final act of generosity before his death and who will inherit his vast fortune

The final gig from Black Sabbath star Ozzy Osbourne before his death raised £140 million for charity, reports claim.

Heavy metal legend Ozzy, 76, died on Tuesday (July 22) morning, his family announced. It has subsequently been reported that paramedics spent two hours battling to save Ozzy’s life at his home in Buckinghamshire after an air ambulance was dispatched.

But amid claims about Ozzy’s estate, it has emerged his last performance on stage could change the lives of many people in need, as well as remaining an unforgettable memory for the devoted fans that assembled in their masses in the rocker’s home city of Birmingham earlier this month.

Ozzy Osbourne performed one last gig in Birmingham on July 5, just weeks before his death (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Final act of generosity’

Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, Terence ‘Geezer’ Butler and Bill Ward were reunited with Ozzy for the unique Back to the Beginning event at Villa Park on July 5.

At one point Ozzy told the crowd: “It’s so good to be on this [blank]ing stage. You have no idea. I [blank]ing love you all. Let me see your hands in the air. You are the best, each and every one of you. God bless you all.”

Proceeds from the farewell concert have reportedly been split between Birmingham Children’s Hospital, Acorns Children’s Hospice and the Cure Parkinson’s charity.

Gig director Tom Morello is said to have revealed the good causes would share the money. The total figure is said to include revenue from livestreams and merchandising, too.

What a legacy for Ozzy Osbourne (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Record-setting charity gig?

The Rage Against the Machine star wrote on Instagram: “More than 190 million dollars will be donated to houses and hospitals for children.”

Furthermore, it is believed this sum, if accurate, could be the highest amount of money raised by a charity concert on record, when not adjusted for inflation, according to Billboard.

1985’s Live Aid is often regarded as one of the most high profile charity gigs of all time. Estimates of how much cash it generated varying between £40 million and £114 million.

As part of a tribute to Ozzy, a Birmingham Children’s Hospital spokesman said: “Our hospital was extremely lucky to have Ozzy’s support over the years and most recently with his iconic final performance, which will leave a lasting legacy for our sick kids.”

Additionally, an Acorns Children’s Hospice spokesman said: “For us at Acorns, Ozzy’s generosity and compassion will never be forgotten. His decision, alongside Black Sabbath and Sharon Osbourne, to support Acorns during their unforgettable Back to the Beginning show at Villa Park was a moment of pure magic.

“It was a tribute not only to their extraordinary musical journey, but to the community that shaped them. A community we are proud to serve every day.

“That night and in the weeks since, thanks to Ozzy, our children’s hospice care has been embraced by people across the world. Families who so often can feel unseen have been celebrated by millions.”

Ozzy and wife Sharon Osbourne were married for 43 years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who will inherit after Ozzy Osbourne’s death?

No details about Ozzy’s estate or his will have been released at this stage. However, legal specialist Adam Jones from HD Claims speculates Sharon Osbourne may be expected to inherit a significant amount – but advises settling the estate may not be a simple task.

He said: “Ozzy’s estate is complex. While Sharon is likely to inherit at least 50%, there are six children involved. And any disputes could delay things for months.”

Mr Jones added: “Unless Ozzy made clear arrangements in a will or trust, UK and US laws would assume his spouse inherits the bulk. But all children would have a claim. In blended families, this often leads to rows if things aren’t watertight.”

Additionally, Ozzy’s name and brand will remain after his death. “Future royalties will continue to roll in. And how those are split could become a sticking point,” Mr Jones went on. “These intellectual property rights are sometimes worth more in death than life.”

He also warned: “If even one of Ozzy’s older children feels left out or short-changed, it could trigger a full legal challenge. This is where you see things get ugly – and public. This isn’t just about money, it’s about preserving legacy. The best outcome is a clear will, respected by all parties. But if anything’s ambiguous? Expect headlines.”

