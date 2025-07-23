Inside Ozzy Osbourne’s relationship with his six children – as two ‘snubbed’ from family’s death announcement

Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne, who has died aged 76, was dad to six children. Four of them added their names to the family announcement confirming the heavy metal star’s death. But amid their grief and mourning, some fans may have wondered why two of Ozzy’s other children were not included.

Ozzy’s widow Sharon Osbourne is mum to three of the late rocker’s kids. But he also shared three children with this first wife Thelma Riley, who Ozzy was married to from 1971 until their divorce in 1982.

They are said to have met when she worked in a nightclub in the 1960s. Notorious for his wild partying in his younger years, Ozzy reflected in his 2009 memoir I Am Ozzy: “I put [Thelma] through hell. I was a very selfish young man, full of drink and drugs, and I didn’t know how to be a husband or a father.”

Ozzy Osbourne on regrets as a father and husband

In 2014, Ozzy admitted his biggest regrets related to his relationships with his family members. He told MailOnline at the time: “The way I treated both my wives… I was a bad father, an abusive husband and I had an ego the size of India.”

Ozzy added: “I spent decades of my life being an absolute idiot. I’ve got so many regrets I can’t even remember half of them. But wives and kids are right at the top. It’s pointless even saying sorry. I couldn’t say it enough times. All I can do is stay sober.”

So, who are Ozzy Osbourne’s kids, and what have they previously said about their famous dad?

Elliot Kingsley

Ozzy is said to have adopted son Elliot when he married his ex-wife, and was believed to be around five years old when Ozzy became his stepdad.

It is reported Eliot is a stage actor who has performed with the National Theatre. According to reports, he doesn’t have any public social media accounts.

Eliot wasn’t mentioned in the family’s death announcement statement.

Louis Osbourne

Ozzy’s eldest child Louis Osbourne, believed to have been born in 1975, is a DJ and is believed to live in the UK. His name was included in the family announcement about his dad’s passing.

After the death was announced, he changed his profile picture on Facebook and Instagram to a black square. His name was also mentioned at the end of his dad’s death announcement.

Louis is quoted as previously describing their relationship: “Dad usually calls on a Sunday afternoon for a catch up and when he comes over to the UK. We take the kids down [to his home in Buckinghamshire]. Dad is great, very much a doting grandad.”

Louis is also said to have been in attendance for Ozzy’s final ever concert earlier this month. He noted on Facebook how the appearance made him emotional.

Louis said: “I was sobbing at times. It was everything we wanted it to be and more.” He added: “I had been anxious for months about this as I’ve been worried about my dad’s ability to perform with his Parkinson’s disease. I just wanted it to be a dignified send off for him. But as soon as he started singing we knew he was gonna nail it.”

Jessica Osbourne

According to reports, Jessica Starshine Osbourne was born in 1979. She is believed to have grown up with Louis and Kingsley in the UK.

She has worked as a theatre actress, and is also believed to have had jobs in wardrobe, makeup and costuming for TV shows. Her acting credits include The Messengers, Manhattan and an episode of Better Call Saul.

She is said to have admitted in 2011 documentary God Bless Ozzy Osbourne that she doesn’t have many memories of her dad from when she was growing up.

Online sources also quote her as saying: “My recollection from my childhood with Dad is that he’d be away for very long periods of time. And there’d always be a period of adjustment when he came home. And then it’d get to normality and then he’d go again. So, it was a very erratic childhood with dad.”

Jessica wasn’t mentioned at the end of the family statement. But she has reacted to her father’s death on Instagram, posting a Story bearing the message: “RIP Ozzy”. The black and white image re-shared on her account also contains audio from the hit Crazy Train.

Why weren’t Elliot and Jessica’s names mentioned in the family statement?

The Mirror claims Ozzy’s children with Thelma have deliberately avoided “the spotlight and media glare”.

“Their low‑profile lives reflect a deliberate choice to stay private as Ozzy’s world of fame, controversy and chaos unfolded around them,” the tabloid said.

And so, it might be they are choosing to deal with their father’s passing privately.

Aimée Osbourne

Aimée Osbourne, Ozzy’s eldest daughter with Sharon, chose not to be part of The Osbournes reality series which introduced Ozzy to new audiences in the early 2000s.

She is a singer-songwriter for band ARO. She said in 2015 of her decision to shun reality TV: “Back then, I still felt I was trying to figure out who I was in the chaos of family life, so why on earth would I want that portrayed on television? I wanted to protect myself, my parents, my siblings, too. They were very young, very impressionable.”

She’s also reflected: “I felt if I’d stayed with the Osbournes and done the whole thing I would have been typecast right away. [Mum] was hurt and we definitely had a tough time with disagreements. I’m more reserved and my private life is very important.”

Meanwhile, Sharon reportedly told The Sunday Times in 2022: “Aimée doesn’t like the life we lead. It’s not her. The kids don’t get on [with her], and I’m not going to [blank] and say they do.”

Additionally, reports claim Aimée and Kelly may have endured a degree of estrangement. Aimée reportedly told The Independent in 2015: “I wouldn’t say there is an ease between us, but there is an acceptance. Do we socialise? No.”

Kelly Osbourne

Ozzy and Sharon’s daughter Kelly Osbourne was born in 1984 and found fame on The Osbournes reality show.

She’s acted in Life As We Know It, So Undercover and The Queen’s Handbag, had a clothing line called Stiletto Killers, and has also dabbled in music herself, including duetting on Changes in 2003 with her dad.

Kelly has also popped up on other TV shows such as Dancing With the Stars, The Cube and The Masked Singer, too.

Kelly recently got engaged to Slipknot’s Sid Wilson at Ozzy’s farewell gig earlier this month. Video footage showed Ozzy joking at the time: “[Blank] off, you’re not marrying my daughter.”

Meanwhile, Kelly is said to have said about her relationship with sister Aimée during a 2021 podcast appearance: “We don’t talk. We’re just really different. She doesn’t understand me and I don’t understand her.”

Jack Osbourne

Born in 1985, Jack became a fitness enthusiast after his breakthrough on The Osbournes.

He’s also made appearance in films such as Austin Powers: Goldmember, reality series such as Hell’s Kitchen and has hosted Celebrity Wrestling: Bring It On! and Jack Osbourne: Adrenaline Junkie.

He also created and produced a documentary about his dad. And he has also starred in a number of paranormal-themed programmes, including Haunted Highway and Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour.

Jack and Kelly have appeared on the family podcast together. But he appears to maintain a relationship with Aimée, too, running production company Osbourne Media together.

Jack was diagnosed with MS in 2012. He went public with his diagnosis shortly after, feeling a sense of obligation to raise awareness about the condition.

Ozzy’s grandchildren

Rocker Ozzy had 10 grandchildren.

He became a grandfather for the first time when his daughter Jessica welcomed Isabelle in 2002. Daughter Kitty and son Harry followed.

Louis is dad to two children – daughter Maia and son Elijah. Jack, meanwhile, has Pearl, Andy, Minnie and Maple.

Kelly is mum to son Sidney.

