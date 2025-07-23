Ozzy Osbourne’s final wish granted by wife Sharon in the days before his ‘unexpected’ death

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne’s final wish was granted before his death.

The Black Sabbath star died at age 76 yesterday (July 22). The news broke after his family shared a statement.

Ozzy Osbourne death was announced yesterday (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ozzy Osbourne’s final wish before death

Prior to his heartbreaking death, Ozzy performed with Black Sabbath for the final time at Birmingham’s Villa Park on July 5.

Ozzy, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, had been vocal about wanting to move back to the UK from Los Angeles. The Changes hitmaker had explained he was “desperate to come home”.

“It’s time for me to spend some time with my grandkids,” he told The Guardian during an interview in May. “I don’t want to die in a hotel room somewhere. I want to spend the rest of my life with my family.”

Following his performance in Birmingham, Ozzy had plans to settle in their home in Buckinghamshire with his wife Sharon Osbourne. Over the years, their move was delayed due to Ozzy’s health.

That said, his final wish was granted after he died alongside his loved ones back home in the UK.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” his family statement revealed.

“He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

A cause of death has not been confirmed.

Ozzy final wish was to be surrounded by his family (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘There was much hope that he would be around for a lot longer’

A close family friend told the Daily Mail that Ozzy died at his family’s Buckinghamshire home. His death was reportedly unexpected.

“Ozzy was always meant to come back to Britain to live in Buckinghamshire, it was where Sharon had spent so long preparing their family home for him,” they shared.

“There was much hope that he would be around for a lot longer than this but at one point there were fears they would not get him back from Los Angeles for the concert earlier this month.

The source added: “Kelly has been at the house a lot in the last week or so, so has Aimee. It is terribly sad for all of them, they really hoped he would be able to carry on for a bit longer.”

The family friend insisted it was “so lovely” that Ozzy was surrounded by his children — Aimee, Jack, and Kelly Osbourne — during his final moments.

Read more: Inside Kelly Osbourne’s relationship with famous fiancé as Ozzy declares ‘You’re not marrying my daughter!’

What do you make of this story? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts.