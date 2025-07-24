Ozzy Osbourne’s final gig ‘felt like a wake’ backstage: ‘He knew his days were numbered’

Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne “knew his days were numbered” as he made his final gig performance just weeks before his death, a fellow rock star has revealed.

Megadeath’s David Ellefson appeared at Ozzy’s farewell Back to the Beginning concert in Birmingham on July 5 alongside a host of rock royalty figures. The gig has been touted as raising £140 million for charities such as Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Acorn Children’s Hospice – and may be the biggest fundraising concert of all time.

But amid the good causes supported by Prince of Darkness’ last-ever showing on stage, bassist David has reflected on the outpouring of love Ozzy received from his family and other music luminaries behind the scenes.

What was Ozzy Osbourne’s final performance?

David, who performed on many shows with Ozzy over the past two decades, likened the reception for his late pal at the concert’s after-show party to a “celebration of life”.

The Mirror reports David shared how rock icons, including Slash and Axl Rose of Guns ‘N’ Roses, were able to ‘say goodbye’ to Ozzy thanks to the event.

And he also hailed Ozzy’s widow Sharon Osbourne for organising the show and giving her Parkinson’s-stricken husband “something to look forward to”.

David also added Ozzy – who died on Tuesday – displayed signs of nerve damage due to his leg shaking, but was fully “coherent” during the farewell gathering.

‘Backstage at Ozzy Osbourne final gig’

An emotional David explained on Sirius XM radio: “It really felt like this was the celebration of life before this inevitable day that happened right? Because Ozzy knew it, right? We’ve seen the videos online. He knew his days were numbered.

“And God bless Sharon for just keeping it going and giving him something to look forward to.

“The fact that he got to say goodbye, the fact that we all got to say goodbye to him. In my opinion, not trying to be morbid. I’m being celebratory here. We got to have the celebration of life before he passed. I mean, what a beautiful thing.

We got to have the celebration of life before he passed.

“And I was just thinking, God bless Sharon and all those people that did this because for the world to get to say goodbye to Ozzy. Because we knew this day was coming. This isn’t as shocking as it is – we knew it was coming.”

He went on: “And so to just have had that moment, all of us together. Whether we were on the stage, in the audience, watching it on TV or now, the social media posts, that is the shot around the world, man. That’s taken over the world, that event.

“And so for all of us, I mean, what a great way to say goodbye. It just was a beautiful thing that will live with all of us forever.”

‘The Ozzy I remember’

David also recalled how Ozzy was “happy” and had an “after-show glow” as he met with his famous friends.

“It seemed like he wanted to hang out all night,” David continued.

He also noted how witnessing Slipknot’s Sid Wilson propose to Ozzy’s daughter Kelly was “such a glorious, happy, happy moment”.

David added: “So that’s the Ozzy I remember. Not even the rockstar. Just that guy.”

What did Ozzy Osbourne sing at his last concert?

Ozzy Osbourne made his final performance for fans at Villa Park in his home city of Birmingham. His set list included I Don’t Know, Mr. Crowley, Suicide Solution, Mama, I’m Coming Home and Crazy Train.

He was also joined by his Black Sabbath bandmates as they ended the show with rock classics War Pigs, N.I.B., Iron Man and Paranoid.

Other bands on the megastar bill included Metallica, Slayer, Tool, Pantera, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax and Mastodon.

