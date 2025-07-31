Ozzy Osbourne fans deeply moved by wife Sharon’s subtle tribute during funeral procession

Fans of heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne were left sobbing as they spotted a subtle tribute from his wife Sharon Osbourne during yesterday’s funeral procession.

Ozzy died last week aged 76, just weeks after his final farewell gig. And on Wednesday (July 30) afternoon, the Black Sabbath star’s relatives came together for his funeral, to honour his memory in his home city with devoted supporters.

Fellow mourners also reflected on the “heartbreaking scene” in Birmingham’s Broad Street on social media as they realised how the rocker’s widow Sharon Osbourne was commemorating her iconic husband.

Aimee Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne remember Ozzy during star’s funeral procession (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Sharon Osbourne at Ozzy Osbourne funeral

Ahead of a private funeral in Buckinghamshire, Ozzy’s coffin was driven through streets in central Birmingham.

Sharon and Ozzy’s children – Jack Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne, and Aimee Osbourne – as well Louis Osbourne, Ozzy’s son from his previous marriage, were in attendance to observe floral tributes left for their dad at Black Sabbath Bridge.

A weeping Sharon was supported by her kids as she laid a white rose wrapped in black paper herself.

The group also hailed the crowd and flashed double peace signs before departing Broad Street.

Sharon Osbourne wore a ring on a necklace to the funeral procession for her husband (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Sharon’s subtle tribute

As well has harkening back to the double peace sign associated with Ozzy, the family also made other nods to the Paranoid and War Pigs star.

Kelly wore her dad’s purple-tinted round lens sunglasses – and Jack wore a small silver cross pin similar to Ozzy’s signature pendant on the end of his tie.

Aimee had a bat brooch pinned to her blazer, and Louis wore a purple tie featuring a skull and crossbones.

But Sharon’s tribute was even more personal to the man behind Ozzy’s wild public persona, as she had on a necklace threaded through the Sabbath front man’s wedding ring.

The distinctive piece of jewellery – which he reportedly wore following their 2017 wedding vows renewal – was immediately noticed by fans.

The Osbournes support one another in Birmingham yesterday (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How fans reacted

“Seeing Ozzy’s ring around Sharon’s neck has me on the verge of tears,” one touched onlooker admitted on X.

Another grieving fan wrote: “Been crying all morning. Sharon wearing Ozzy’s ring around her neck got me.”

A third pondered: “Did Sharon wear his ring and chain, and Kelly wear his sunnies? Such a heartbreaking scene.”

While a fourth reflected: “Sharon wearing Ozzy’s wedding ring around her neck and Kelly wearing his trademark purple glasses while both weeping was enough to make a grown man cry.”

A quiet powerful way to carry him with them one last time.

“Sharon is wearing Ozzy’s ring,” noted another fan. And someone else put it: “Sharon, Aimee, Jack, Kelly each wore a piece of Ozzy’s jewellery to his funeral procession. His wedding ring, cross necklaces, and bat brooch. A quiet powerful way to carry him with them one last time.”

RIP Ozzy Osbourne.

