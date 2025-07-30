Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘favourite child’ Kelly pays touching tribute to her dad at his funeral

Kelly Osbourne paid heartbreaking tribute to dad Ozzy at his funeral procession today (Wednesday, July 30).

Ozzy, who died last week aged 76, is being laid to rest today. His coffin was driven through Birmingham earlier today with thousands of fans watching.

Ozzy’s funeral procession took place in Birmingham (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Ozzy’s funeral procession

Earlier today, ahead of a private funeral in Buckinghamshire, Ozzy’s coffin was driven through the streets of Birmingham.

His widow, Sharon Osbourne, and their children, Jack, Kelly, and Aimee followed in cars. Ozzy’s son from his previous marriage, Louis, was also in attendance.

The family stepped out during the procession to view the floral tributes left in honour of the Black Sabbath frontman.

Sharon was seen being supported by her children as she tearfully left her late husband a white rose, wrapped in black tissue paper.

Sharon and family then acknowledged the crowd, flashing the peace sign, before heading back into their blacked-out people carriers.

Kelly made a touching nod to her dad (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kelly Osbourne pays tribute to late dad Ozzy

Ozzy’s middle child, Kelly, 40, paid a touching, subtle tribute to her late dad during the funeral procession today.

The whole family wore all black, with Kelly and Jack, 39, opting for sunglasses. However, Kelly’s sunglasses were different.

The TV personality was seen wearing Ozzy’s trademark purple-lens sunglasses during the procession. The heartfelt move truly highlighted their strong bond.

Ozzy has previously cited Kelly as his “favourite” child.

“If I’ve got a favourite kid, it’s Kelly,” he once said in an interview with Rolling Stones, describing him and his daughter as “two peas in a pod”.

Kelly and Ozzy also famously brought out a duet titled Changes in 2003, which charted at number one.

Ozzy died last week (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Osbourne family tribute

Earlier today, ahead of the funeral, the Osbourne family shared a simple tribute to Ozzy on Instagram.

His family posted a black candle with a flame on Instagram for millions to see. In the background, his name could be seen. The caption was simply a candle emoji.

“We love you, Ozzy. That’s all I have got. This one hurts bad,” one fan commented.

“Still feels so surreal,” another said.

“Forever a legend, Ozzy,” a third wrote.

