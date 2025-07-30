Ozzy Osbourne funeral: All the celebs attending as fans line the streets for star’s final send-off

The funeral procession of Ozzy Osbourne takes place today (July 30) in the late Black Sabbath star’s home city of Birmingham. But which celebrities are expected to attend as guests?

Heavy metal icon Ozzy died last week aged 76, just weeks after his final farewell gig.

His funeral will include a procession in Birmingham, with Broad Street in the city centre closed – and buses and trams diverted until the procession has completed.

Ozzy Osbourne passed away last week aged 76 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What time is Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral?

According to reports, Ozzy’s family will follow the procession down Broad Street at 1pm. Ozzy’s widow Sharon Osbourne and children Jack Osbourne, 39, Kelly Osbourne, 40, Aimee Osbourne, 41, and Louis Osbourne, 50 – Ozzy’s son from his first marriage – are expected to travel in cars behind the hearse.

It is believed live brass band musicians Bostin’ Brass will play as Ozzy is mourned. Fans have been invited to pay their respects during the procession, and at the nearby Black Sabbath bridge and bench. The streets are currently full of mourners waiting to say goodbye to the heavy metal legend.

The funeral ceremony itself – held in Buckinghamshire – will be private and for relatives.

A source told The Sun: “Sharon and the family want to celebrate Ozzy’s life with his fans, with plans for the cortege to travel through Birmingham. Then they will have a closed service at a church in Gerrards Cross, Bucks.”

Who will attend the funeral of Ozzy Osbourne?

According to reports, Ozzy’s Black Sabbath bandmates and Sir Elton John are expected among the funeral guests.

Sabbath stars Tony Iommi, Bill Ward and Geezer Butler will be joined by James Hetfield from Metallica.

The Sun’s unnamed insider added: “Singer Yungblud, who became close with Ozzy in recent years, is going to give a reading.”

Ozzy fans will be able to pay their respects (Credit: Cover Images)

‘No harping on the bad times’

Speaking to The Times in 2011, Ozzy opened up about how he might be remembered by his loved ones after he died.

He indicated at the time how he didn’t want his funeral to be a sad occasion. Instead, he hoped it would be an opportunity to ‘give thanks’.

“There’ll be no harping on the bad times,” the rock legend told the broadsheet. He added: “It’s worth remembering that a lot of people see nothing but misery their whole lives. So by any measure, most of us in this country – especially rock stars like me – are very lucky.

“That’s why I don’t want my funeral to be sad. I want it to be a time to say ‘thanks’.”

And although he picked out A Day In The Life, the final track from 1967 Beatles album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, to be played at his funeral, Ozzy also joked he wasn’t all that fussed.

“I honestly don’t care what they play at my funeral. They can put on a medley of Justin Bieber, Susan Boyle and We Are the Diddymen if it makes them happy.”

But he also reflected: “I definitely don’t want my [blank]ing greatest hits album. I never ever play that thing. I’m [blank]ing embarrassed about it. And I definitely don’t want a [blank]ing happy song. I’m dead.”

