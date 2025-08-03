Inside Jack Osbourne’s love life – two wives; four kids; ‘flings with Kate Moss, Paris Hilton and Rod Stewart’s daughter’

Jack Osbourne has been back in the public eye recently following the sad death of his heavy metal icon dad Ozzy Osbourne. He is also back on TV this weekend as part of the Cooking With The Stars line-up. But how much do you know about Jack’s love life, his marriages, wives and kids?

Jack has walked up the aisle twice, including to his current wife. He is also father to four kids within those marriages.

But Jack has also been linked to other celebrities – read on to find out more about who reports have claimed he has dated in previous years.

Jack Osbourne’s marriages and kids

Jack and his then-girlfriend Lisa Stelly became parents for the first time, to daughter Pearl Clementine, in April 2012.

Pearl’s grandmother Sharon Osbourne wrote on Twitter when she was born: “Today I witnessed my first grandchild being born, life changing experience. She is an angel.”

According to reports, Jack and Lisa had begun dating the year before in 2011, and were engaged four months later. They married in Hawaii in 2012, six months after Pearl was born.

Jack and Lisa’s second daughter Andy Rose was born in 2015. Dad Jack has previously described his daughters as “the most girly girls imaginable”.

Lisa and Jack’s third child, Minnie Theodora, arrived into the world in February 2018. He announced her birth with the social media caption: “She’s the newest member of my girl squad.”

Two months later, however, Jack and Lisa announced their separation. Their divorce was finalised in 2019. They explained on Instagram: “First and foremost, we absolutely still love each other,” Jack and Lisa wrote. “Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work. What’s best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together.”

Despite their break-up, Lisa recently paid a loving tribute to Jack’s late dad Ozzy – her children’s grandfather – on Instagram. She wrote: “One of one. Larger than life. It hurts to say goodbye, but what a gift it was to have him. We will never stop missing you.”

Jack Osbourne’s second marriage and fourth child

Jack became engaged to interior designer Aree Gearhart in December 2021.

Maple Artemis, their first child together – a fourth daughter for Jack – was born in July 2022.

Jack and Aree married in a private ceremony at the San Ysidro Ranch in California in September 2023.

I married the most amazing woman I’ve ever met.

He told fans on Instagram at the time: “Something really cool happened. I married the most amazing woman I’ve ever met. All in.”

Meanwhile, Aree commented: “Snuck away and married my best friend last week. I am honoured to be your wife. all in forever.”

Dating other celebs

Before he became a married man, Jack was linked with several celebrities over the years. But which of his most famous rumoured ‘dates’ did he actually see?

Despite being linked in reports, Jack denied dating Kate Moss in February 2006. Instead, he indicated she was a pal. He was quoted as saying: “I’ve known Kate for a few years and I went out with her for her birthday.”

Several months later he maintained they were just “good friends” – but claimed they had smooched.

Jack was also pictured with Paris Hilton in the noughties, including at the 2003 Kerrang Music Awards at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London. Additionally, further claims made by Ozzy and Sharon about the pair appear to have been almost entirely wiped from the internet.

Meanwhile, back in December 2011, reports claimed Jack “turned to his friend and former flame Kimberly Stewart” – daughter of Sir Rod Stewart – for tips about parenthood. MailOnline claimed at the time: “Jack and Kimberley dated in 2003 until 2004, but the couple continued to remain close friends.”

Cooking With the Stars is on ITV1 on Sunday August 3 at 7pm.

