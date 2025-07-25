Heartrending images of Ozzy Osbourne doting on his grandchildren have left fans feeling deeply moved.

As one of the wildest men in entertainment, Black Sabbath icon Ozzy’s partying ways were the stuff of legend. Following the announcement of his death earlier this week, endless tales about his exploits as heavy metal’s Prince of Darkness have been shared by fans.

But according to his son’s former wife, there was a marked separation between the public profile of Ozzy the rock star and Ozzy’s personal life as a family man.

Ozzy Osbourne and wife Sharon share several grandchildren (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ozzy Osbourne pictured with his grandchildren

He was hardly a typical grandad. But Ozzy, a dad of six, was indeed a grandfather of ten.

He became a grandfather for the first time when daughter Jessica welcomed Isabelle into the world in 2002. Another daughter, Kitty, and a son, Harry, are believed to have followed.

Ozzy’s son Louis, meanwhile, is reportedly a dad of two, to daughter Maia and son Elijah. Jack Osbourne – Ozzy’s son with wife Sharon Osbourne – is dad to Pearl, Andy, Minnie and Maple. And Kelly Osbourne is also a mum to son Sidney.

In recent days, as the sad news of Ozzy’s passing has sunk in for fans, Ozzy’s relatives have been gradually opening up about their grief. And that includes Jack’s ex, who hailed Ozzy as “larger than life”.

‘We will never stop missing you’

Uploading a carousel of snaps of Ozzy spending quality time with his granddaughters, Lisa Stelly offered her insight on the man behind the rock myths.

“The world got Ozzy. We got Papa,” she lovingly captioned her post.

Emphasising how Ozzy was unique, Lisa continued: “One of one. Larger than life. It hurts to say goodbye, but what a gift it was to have him. We will never stop missing you.”

Ozzy Osbourne family tribute: ‘It hurts to say goodbye, but what a gift it was to have him’ (Credit: Cover Images)

How fans reacted

Social media users commenting on Lisa’s post were touched to see grandad Ozzy interacting affectionately with her girls.

Among the happy family scenes depicted were Ozzy carrying one of them on his shoulders, as well as pics of him embracing them and giving them kisses.

“Amazing tribute to Ozzy, Lisa,” one follower remarked. “He will be missed by so many. Sending you and your kids big hugs.”

Someone else sympathised: “These are great memories Lisa. Thank you for sharing. I’m so sorry.”

“He sure did love his grand babies. Sending much love to you all,” wrote another sad onlooker.

And a fourth offered their condolences: “I’m so sorry. The love between Ozzy and your girls is so evident.”

