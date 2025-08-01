Kelly Osbourne’s wedding heartbreak following dad Ozzy’s sudden death: ‘The last few days have been tough’

Kelly Osbourne will be without her beloved father Ozzy Osbourne by her side as she marries the love of her life at her upcoming wedding.

The 40-year-old daughter of late heavy metal legend Ozzy and TV’s Sharon Osbourne got engaged to fiancé Sid Wilson at the start of July, just two weeks before her famous dad passed away.

But while Kelly Osbourne was delighted to accept the proposal from her Slipknot keyboardist boyfriend backstage at Ozzy’s farewell gig in Birmingham, her family loss could mean the happiest day of her life feels pretty bittersweet.

Unfortunately Kelly Osbourne will not have her dad Ozzy by her side at her wedding (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kelly Osbourne’s relationship with dad Ozzy

That’s because Kelly – often identified as ‘Ozzy’s favourite kid’ – will not be able to experience the traditional rituals associated with fatherly involvement at weddings.

Sadly, he wouldn’t be able to walk her down the aisle, or give her away. Neither would Ozzy – whose funeral procession took place in Birmingham before he was laid to rest in the grounds of his Buckinghamshire home this week – be in a position to welcome Sid to the family with a father of the bride speech.

But while Kelly has been denied the opportunity for those wedding options to unfold, it may be she has alternative ideas for how her nuptials may go down anyway.

Kelly Osbourne proposal

Sid got down on one knee to propose to Kelly behind the scenes at Villa Park on July 5.

In front of her mum and dad, Sid – who shares a son with his fiancée – surprised Kelly by saying: “Kelly you know I love you more than anything. Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you.”

He went on: “So in front of your family and all of our friends, Kelly will you marry me?”

Moments earlier, Sharon and Ozzy seemed to have twigged what was going down. Sharon called for “quiet” and Ozzy joked: “[Blank] off, you’re not marrying my daughter, are you?”

After Sid popped the question, Kelly jumped into his arms. Meanwhile, Sharon clapped in delight and Ozzy asked to see the ring.

Kelly’s fiancé popped the question a couple of weeks before her father passed away (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kelly Osbourne’s wedding plans

Now, according to a MailOnline report, Kelly divulged some details about her wedding in a recent interview.

Kelly said: “We were thinking about having a destination wedding. That way only the people who really like you will come. So that is where we are going right now.”

I want nothing to do with it.

She also revealed Sharon is in charge of arrangements. “I want nothing to do with it. If it was up to me, we’d get married at the registry office. And then take over a pub,” Kelly added.

“But it is not up to me, so I’m letting my mum plan it.”

Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne supported their mother Sharon Osbourne at Ozzy’s funeral (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kelly, who wore her dad’s purple-tinted round lens sunglasses and was seen supporting her mother during the procession for Ozzy in Birmingham on Wednesday (July 30), reportedly previously vowed to Ozzy ‘not to crumble’ in front of fans.

“The last few days have been a tough ride. But Kelly has been focused on executing plans with her mum,” a source claimed to MailOnline.

