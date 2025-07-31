Kelly Osbourne’s ‘vow’ to late dad Ozzy as Black Sabbath star laid to rest

Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Kelly Osbourne has dedicated herself to keeping a promise to her late father as her entire family grieves, it has been reported.

Heavy metal icon Ozzy passed away last week aged 76. The Black Sabbath front man’s sad death came just weeks after his final, farewell gig in Birmingham – and also after daughter Kelly got engaged backstage to Slipknot’s Sid Wilson.

Since that happy moment, she and her family have endured the heart-wrenching loss of the Osbournes’ patriarch. But amid their mourning during yesterday’s (Wednesday July 30) funeral procession and today’s burial, Kelly has kept her focus after she reportedly vowed to ‘stay strong’ for her dad.

Ozzy Osbourne and his daughter Kelly Osbourne are believed to have had a close relationship (Credit: Cover Images)

Kelly’s tribute

Kelly – one of Ozzy’s six children – was seen supporting her mum yesterday as she and other relatives assembled in Birmingham city centre for the emotional memorial alongside fans.

The 40-year-old placed a comforting arm around her mum as she guided Sharon to the floral tributes left for Ozzy.

Kelly also wore her dad’s purple-tinted round lens sunglasses in tribute, which may have assisted her in keeping her composure.

But even though Kelly will no doubt have been overwhelmed by the occasion, MailOnline reports she was determined ‘not to crumble’ in front of fans.

Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne support their mum Sharon Osbourne in Birmingham (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘A tough ride’

The news outlet quotes an unidentified insider as saying Kelly was committed to being a rock for mum Sharon Osbourne.

The are reported to have claimed: “The last few days have been a tough ride. But Kelly has been focused on executing plans with her mum.”

Kelly promised her dad she would not crumble in public.

The anonymous source is said to have continued: “Of course there have been tears. But she promised her dad Ozzy Osbourne – who openly spoke about not wanting people to mourn but rather celebrate his life – that she would not crumble in public.”

ED! has approached a representative for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne)

At points during yesterday’s procession, Kelly appeared to be holding in tears. With supporters watching on from across the world, Kelly she also took a moment at Black Sabbath bridge in the second city’s Broad Street to embrace her brother Jack.

However, while she fulfilled her father’s wish, Kelly is also reportedly concerned for Sharon at such a time of strain.

Ozzy – who duetted with Kelly for 2003 hit Changes – previously indicated his youngest daughter was his “favourite” child.

“If I’ve got a favourite kid, it’s Kelly,” he said in an interview with Rolling Stone. He also likened them both to “two peas in a pod”.

Kelly, meanwhile, quoted lyrics from Changes as she broke her silence about her father’s passing on Instagram.

She lamented the loss: “I feel unhappy. I am so sad. I lost the best friend I ever had.”

Read more: Ozzy Osbourne fans deeply moved by wife Sharon’s subtle tribute during funeral procession

So what do you think of this story? Let us know your thoughts and leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.