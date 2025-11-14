I’m A Celebrity winner Phil Tufnell has issued a gross warning to this year’s 2025 cast. And unfortunately for them, it’s not something they can avoid!

In 2002, former cricket player Phil was crowned King of the Jungle for the second series of the hit ITV show. And with the new series around the corner, he has shared his advice for this year’s lineup.

Phil won I’m A Celeb in 2003 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

I’m A Celebrity star Phil Tufnell shares advice for 2025 cast

Speaking on behalf of Betway, Phil insisted the best thing anyone can do on the show is “be yourself”.

“React how you would normally react to any situation you’re faced with. If you’re trying to force anything or adopt a certain persona by doing something that isn’t natural to you, you start living in a parallel universe. You could start tripping yourself up and the viewers from home aren’t stupid!” he said.

Despite “loving” his time on the show, Phil admitted it was “scary” entering the jungle. However, much of the “excitement” was “going into the unknown”.

As for winning the show, Phil admitted he “never gave it a moment’s thought”. He said it wasn’t until he had his final meal with John Fashanu that he realised there was a “chance”.

Phil insisted that he “never went in there with a plan”. However, as the show has gone on, he has noticed people in future series have. He declared it’s “quite natural” for them to and noted they think they might go “further”.

While returning to ITV, the 2025 series will kick off on Sunday (Credit: ITV)

‘That wasn’t great!’

However, Phil has assured the new cast that the dunny is as “awful” as you’d assume.

“The funny thing about the dunny is the weight of it. You put the lid on and then you have to lug it down a path to get it taken away. And the movement of it, oh god! That wasn’t great,” he said.

To nobody’s surprise, Phil was also not a fan of eating the creepy crawlies and bugs either.

“We were still allowed to eat bugs and grubs that were alive. It was very strange to eat something that was still wriggling around on the plate. I would close my eyes and get it down me quickly,” he added.

In other I’m A Celebrity news, it was revealed that producers have introduced the new ‘two in a row and then you go’ rule for Bushtucker Trials, meaning celebrities can now only be voted to take part twice consecutively before the vote automatically switches to someone else.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2025 launches Sunday, November 16 on ITV1 and ITVX.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Eddie Kadi’s best pal warns he could quit first challenge in just ‘minutes’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.