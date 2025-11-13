I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! star Eddie Kadi is heading into the jungle with a long list of fears, according to those who know him best.

The comedian, who joins big names like Kelly Brook, Ruby Wax and Martin Kemp in this year’s line-up, has already been pushed out of his comfort zone after skydiving onto Broadwater Beach before entering the snake-filled camp.

And now his friend and Man Like You podcast co-host Babatunde Aleshe – who braved the jungle himself three years ago – has hinted to The Sun that Eddie might struggle with the tougher trials.

In fact, he even suggested Eddie could end up shouting those iconic words if the pressure becomes too much.

Eddie Kadi performs stand-up across the UK and beyond (Credit: BBC/Optomen TV/Ben Gregory-Ring)

I’m A Celebrity star Eddie Kadi’s fear of ‘everything’

Recalling one of their recent conversations, a “shocked” Babatunde told the publication that Eddie is “scared of everything”. So he doesn’t hold out much hope of him completing the show’s gruelling trials without shouting: “I’m a celebrity – get me out of here!”

“I’m scared of frogs, snakes, spiders and thought Eddie was the brave one, but he confessed to me that he’s really, really scared of all the things. I’m going to be as surprised as everybody else about how he’s going to react to things,” he continued.

“So I’m kind of looking forward to that.”

It’s all just fun and games though, because Babatunde admitted it would be “amazing” if Eddie is crowned King of the Jungle.

Babatunde Aleshe’s bet on friend Eddie Kadi

Elsewhere in the interview, the Celebrity Gogglebox favourite waxed lyrical about his friend’s energy. He and wife Leonie have even shook hands on a bet that he’ll be dancing for the cameras in no time.

“That guy lights up a room. He’s one of the most charming people I’ve ever met in my life,” his friend added.

He continued: “Knowing Eddie, he’s going to dance in the first 30 seconds of being in there. I guarantee you.”

Babatunde also revealed that he and Leonie had a bet that we’ll see Eddie’s hips shaking “within the first minute of him arriving”.

And he even reckons that Ant and Dec might make a running joke of it, should Eddie continue to dance his way through the series.

I’m a Celebrity 2022’s Babatunde Aleshe has discussed Eddie Kadi’s fears (Credit: ITV)

What is Eddie Kadi famous for?

Eddie is no stranger to the spotlight.

He burst onto the stand-up scene back in 2006, picking up the Best Comedy Newcomer award, and just three years later made history as the first black British solo comedian to sell out London’s IndigO2.

His comedy career has taken him worldwide, with appearances at The Joburg Comedy Festival, Africa Laughs in Uganda and Ghana’s Night of a Thousand Laughs. Away from the stage, he’s clocked up acting credits in Anuvahood, Shank and Gone Too Far! And on the radio, he fronts the Official UK Afrobeats Charts Show for the BBC.

Strictly Come Dancing fans will also remember him from the 2023 series, where he teamed up with Karen Hauer. The pair survived three public votes before bowing out in week four.

When does I’m A Celebrity start?

The 25th series of I’m A Celebrity launches this Sunday (November 16) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX. Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are back at the helm. For even more jungle antics, Joel Dommett and Kemi Rogers return with behind-the-scenes action on I’m a Celebrity… Unpacked over on ITV2 from 10.35pm.

