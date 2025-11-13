I’m A Celeb 2025 to be ‘toughest’ series yet as bosses scrap iconic feature: ‘They are going to have to fight more’

I’m A Celebrity bosses are making big changes to the 2025 series in a bid to make it the ‘toughest’ year yet.

The long-running ITV show returns to screens on Sunday (November 16) with a brand new batch of celebs. The likes of Kelly Brook, Martin Kemp and Lisa Riley will be roughing it up in the Aussie jungle.

However, the famous faces should not expect to have it easy, as bosses have implemented new rules and measures to ensure the I’m A Celebrity cast “fight more” and ‘don’t sit back’.

The new series kicks off this weekend (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb 2025 ‘to be toughest series yet’

Earlier this week, ITV confirmed a major rule shake-up for this year’s I’m A Celebrity.

Producers have introduced the new ‘two in a row and then you go’ rule for Bushtucker Trials, meaning celebrities can now only be voted to take part twice consecutively before the vote automatically switches to someone else.

But there are more changes to come on the beloved ITV show…

Speaking to MailOnline, I’m A Celeb executive producer, Olly Nash revealed: “It’s a tough and gruelling show, and there’s nothing wrong with driving that home. We need to see more celebrities earning their keep, that’s the most important thing.”

The boss has revealed a huge change (Credit: ITV)

2025 cast will have to ‘fight more and earn more’

Olly then went on to note more celebs are taking part in the trials than ever before as “it’s more of a competition”.

They added: “Last year, we had a great positive happy cast that all joined together and had a happy time. This year they are going to have to fight more, earn more and play a bigger part in camp.

“No longer can they be just sitting on the beds in the back, they are going to have to step up to the challenge and face the music. And there are a few celebrities in this year’s camp that are sure to get niggled if they’re hangry or sleep deprived.”

Bosses scrap luxury items

The publication also reports that the luxury item feature has been scrapped. This sees the celebs’ loved ones send them home comforts into the jungle, including a pillow of photo.

However, this has now been removed in a bid to keep the cast “on their toes”. Instead, celebs can win a framed photo of someone of their choice during a challenge.

What’s more, there is also a new feature on the show called Getaway Car.

On the launch show, the first 10 celebrities are split into two groups. The first two in each group then have to complete a challenge. This is to be rewarded with a seat in the Getaway Car. If they get a seat. they will then be taken to the main camp.

I’m A Celebrity… starts Sunday (November 16) on ITV1 at 9pm.

