Jess Glynne is reportedly planning a surprise trip to Australia to support her girlfriend, I’m A Celebrity… contestant Alex Scott.

The 36-year-old singer and the former Lioness, 41, have been inseparable since going public with their relationship in 2023.

And after an emotional farewell at Heathrow earlier this week, insiders now claim Jess will be heading Down Under to reunite with Alex on the famous jungle bridge.

It’s been reported that Grammy-winning singer Jess Glynne is set to make a cameo on I’m A Celebrity to surprise her girlfriend, contestant Alex Scott (Credit: Kieran.Photo/Cover Images)

Singer Jess Glynne set to surprise I’m A Celebrity star Alex Scott with cameo

A source told The Sun: “It’s always emotional when the celebs finally see their loved ones after weeks apart. Jess is all set to fly out and meet her. They’ll be dying to see each other by that point. Alex will be over the moon to finally see Jess again after spending such a long time away from her.”

Alex landed in Brisbane on Tuesday (November 11) and admitted to feeling overwhelmed even before entering the jungle.

“I’m so nervous,” she told the Daily Mail, adding that the separation is already hitting hard. “This is the longest we’ve been apart since we got together. I’m going to miss her Birmingham show, and I’m gutted I’m not going to be there. But I know that she’s going to be my biggest cheerleader.”

Holding back tears, she added: “Hopefully I’ll see her on that bridge, but we’ll see.”

Jess is currently on tour and is due to perform in Birmingham on November 21. However, her schedule opens up after that, making a last-minute flight to Australia entirely possible.

The couple have been dating since 2023 (Credit: Cover Images)

‘I love seeing her thrive’

Although they kept their relationship private at first, Alex and Jess have gradually opened up about their bond. The couple went public with their romance at the end of 2023, but had been linked for several months beforehand.

In a candid essay for The Times, Alex wrote about their connection. “I wake up next to my partner, Jess, who has become the same person as me over the past year and a half. I love seeing her thrive.”

Alex is expected to take on some of the show’s infamous Bushtucker Trials and is reportedly eager to show fans a new side of herself while in camp.

She’s joining a cast that includes former model Kelly Brook, rapper Aitch, Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley and EastEnders alum Shona McGarty.

The former footballer has made a name for herself as a BBC Sports presenter and Football Focus host. Now, she’s ready for the wild. And if all goes to plan, a familiar face might be waiting at the finish line.

