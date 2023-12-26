Alex Scott and Jess Glynne go Instagram official with sweet pics from Christmas break

Alex Scott and Jess Glynne spent Christmas together for the first time after they made their relationship official.

Alex, 39, posted three sweet clips to her Instagram Stories of the duo relaxing on the exotic beach over Christmas. In the first, Alex showed her 1.9 million followers an empty beach, showing off its white sand and beautiful palm trees.

Alex Scott confirmed her relationship with Jess Glynne

Meanwhile, the former football star clinked glasses with her girlfriend Jess, 34, in the next clip and said: “Merry Christmas ya filthy animals!” In her final Story, Alex sang Feliz Navidad lying on a beach blanket while Jess laughed and eventually joined in.

Alex Scott goes Instagram official as she holidays with girlfriend Jess Glynne (Credit: Instagram)

According to the Daily Mail, the couple first shared a glimpse of their sun-soaked festive getaway on Sunday.

Alex and Jess, who were first linked in October this year, could be seen soaking up the sun as they hit the beach before they enjoyed a bike ride.

While the ladies both attended the BBC Sports Personality Of The Year Awards, they chose not to pose together. However, during a Halloween party in October, they headed home in a taxi together with friends. A source told the tabloid: “They were walking around holding hands for everyone to see. They partied with a group of friends and they looked very happy to be there.”

They were pictured together back in October

Elsewhere, Alex and Jess were also spotted sitting next to each other at the Attitude Awards 2023. Onlookers spotted the rumoured couple as they arrived at the event in the same car but then they headed out in separate vehicles.

Jess Glynne joined Alex Scott on her Christmas holiday (Credit: Instagram)

Previously, it was reported that Jess and Alex had been in a secret relationship with each other for the past few months. A friend told The Sun: “Alex and Jess have been a slow burn and they didn’t want to rush things or go public too soon.”

They concluded: “But they’re officially an item now and seem really happy. They are both strong, independent women with a shared passion and respect for their respective careers, supporting one another from the sidelines. It’s still early days for them, but they’ve met one another’s mates and everyone is super happy for them.”

