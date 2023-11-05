Alex Scott has seemingly confirmed her romance with Jess Glynne after the couple were photographed kissing as they walked through the streets of London.

Earlier last month, it was reported that Alex was dating the chart-topping songstress. The former footballer didn’t comment on the rumours at the time, however, the new snaps seemingly confirm their romance.

The couple shared a kiss

In pictures obtained by The Sun, the couple looked loved up as they hugged and shared a kiss on their walk before heading in different directions.

While both were dressed casually, with Alex wrapping herself in a long puffer coat to protect herself from the colder weather.

Alex Scott was rumoured to be in a relationship with Jess Glynne (Credit: Splash News)

The TV host tried the keep a low profile from the paparazzi. However, ‘I’ll Be There’ hitmaker Jess was recognised by her iconic red tresses and did not refrain from hiding herself from the cameras.

ED! has contacted Alex and Jess’ reps for comment.

They have made several outings together

This outing comes after Alex reportedly met Jess’s parents during a night out in London. Jess put on an intimate ­performance for fans at the Hawley Arms pub. She also indirectly hinted at a relationship when the duo made their first red carpet event.

According to the Daily Mail, Jess’s parents have supported her decisions throughout her life. The source said: “They’ve met Alex and think she’s wonderful. But they realise that she’s quite a high-profile figure and are reluctant to speak too much about her and their daughter.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Scott MBE (@alexscott2)

But that’s not all, a source told The Sun that Alex and Jess have been a “slow burn” and they didn’t want to rush things or go public soon.

Alex and Jess have been a slow burn and they didn’t want to rush things or go public too soon.

The source concluded: “But they’re officially an item now and seem really happy. They are both strong and independent women. With a shared passion and respect of their respective careers, supporting one another from the sidelines.”

Read more: Alex Scott ‘dating chart-topping female singer’: ‘They’re officially an item and seem really happy’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.