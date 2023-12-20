Alex Scott trolled over SPOTY dress as ‘children are still watching TV’

TV pundit Alex Scott hit the red carpet ahead of the BBC Sports Personality Of The Year Awards in Salford on Tuesday night ( December 19).

But it was her outfit choice, rather than her hosting, that got people talking.

Alex wore a bright red dress with a sheer, plunging neckline and many viewers took to social media to complain about the football star’s choice. Some called it “inappropriate” and “tasteless”.

Others suggested that it wasn’t the best selection for a 7pm start time because “children are still watching TV”.

Some SPOTY viewers didn’t think Alex’s outfit was appropriate (Credit: Cover)

Alex Scott fans send support

Sadly it’s not the first time Alex has been targeted by keyboard cowards but thankfully her fans were quick to jump to her defence.

One said: “I see all the little men and bigots have felt threatened by [SPOTY winner] Mary Earps and Alex Scott overnight. Really quite sad to see.”

Another pointed out: “I see Alex Scott has triggered the teeny peenies just by existing. Again.”

While a third asked: “Why are fragile white male super virgins so triggered by Alex Scott?”

Alex presented alongside Gaby Logan and Clare Balding (Credit: Cover)

Girlfriend Jess Glynne shares sweet selfie with Alex

Meanwhile the former professional footballer had shared footage of herself getting glammed up for the big BBC night. Girlfriend Jess Glynne joined Alex backstage and Alex posted a sweet selfie that Jess had taken of her getting ready on her Instagram stories.

Alex, 39, has been dating 34-year-old pop star Jess for a few months now. The notoriously shy couple seemingly confirmed their romance in November while sharing a kiss in London.

A source told The Sun: “Alex and Jess have been a slow burn and they didn’t want to rush things or go public too soon. But they’re officially an item now and seem really happy.”

The pair chose not to pose together on the red carpet at the BBC Sports Personality Of The Year Awards. Instead, Alex walked the red carpet first, closely followed by Jess.

Jess took a snap of Alex and her glam squad before the event (Credit: Instagram Alex Scott)

