I’m A Celebrity star Aitch reveals emotional reason behind signing up for the show: ‘Her disability is a blessing’

Rapper Aitch is one of the many stars entering the I’m A Celebrity jungle this weekend. But it appears his reason for signing up is closely connected to his family.

On Sunday (November 16), the announced stars will head into the jungle to begin their fight for the crown. But this year’s show is already different to previous seasons, as bosses introduced a Bushtucker Trial limit to be more fair to all the campmates.

Before heading into camp, 25-year-old Aitch opened up about why he said yes to the show, admitting that he wants to use his platform to raise awareness for Down Syndrome.

Aitch wants to raise awareness while in the jungle

The young star is ambassador for the Down’s Syndrome Association, which his younger sister Gracie has. And over the years Aitch has spoken about how close they are as siblings. So, for Aitch, doing I’m A Celebrity… is a chance for him to raise awareness about the genetic condition.

He spoke to The Sun about termination laws when it comes to Down Syndrome and how women can chose to end their pregnancy “a day before giving birth” if they’re carrying a child with Down’s.

Aitch admitted: “I feel like there are certain times where, don’t get me wrong, I could be selfish about it. My sister is good and she always will be. And that is my main concern.

“But at the same time, I’m not just doing it for people with Down’s Syndrome. I am also doing it for the people around them as well. I don’t want anyone to be disheartened if they do find out someone in the family has Down’s Syndrome.”

He also explained that he sees Gracie’s disability as “a blessing” and that anyone will “have the best time” if they’re spending it with someone with Down’s.

Aitch has an ‘annoying’ habit that could annoy campmates

However, Aitch also revealed that he does have an annoying habit which may get on his campmates nerves – snoring!

He explained that he’s an “on and off” snorer, but managed to avoid doing it on the plane to Australia. For that reason, he thinks he may have “entered a new chapter” where it doesn’t happen any more.

He went on to joke that he will “find out the hard way” if he has truly stopped. Here’s hoping it won’t cause too many problems with other campers!

