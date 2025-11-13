I’m A Celebrity first look: Stars skydive onto beach as Ant and Dec meet them ahead of ‘toughest’ camp yet

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2025 has officially kicked off filming in Australia, and we have a first look thanks to photos. By the looks of things, the show isn’t wasting any time throwing its stars straight into the deep end.

The first look reveals that five campmates have already been pushed to face their skydiving fears at the start of I’m a Celebrity 2025. Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were spotted waving from the pristine white sands as Martin Kemp, Kelly Brook, Aitch, Shona McGarty and Eddie Kadi circled above in helicopters.

What followed was an epic four-hour shoot over Broadwater Beach, where the celebs were challenged to skydive their way into camp — a dramatic entrance that marks the start of this year’s jungle adventure.

Shona McGarty was among the stars who skydived into camp (Credit: James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock)

First look at this year’s I’m a Celebrity

New pictures have showed half of this year’s stars making their way into camp. The likes of Shona McGarty were seen screaming as they flung themselves out of their helicopter and skydiving down to the beach.

A few of the celebs looked a little worse for wear as they landed. Rapper Aitch and Martin Kemp were both seen doubled over, taking a breather as they recovered from the fall.

Once the stars had safely landed on the sand, they huddled together for a celebratory dance. Ant and Dec then set the adrenalised fivesome a series of challenges. Two of the stars won their challenge – with the comfy Getaway Car whisking off the fizz-sipping winners. They’ll spend at least their first night in camp on plush mattresses.

For the three losers, meanwhile, they were carted off in the so-called Cocko Van – a rusty, cockroach-inspired vehicle that’s been introduced this year.

Ant and Dec were waiting for the celebs on the beach (Credit: James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock)

‘Great big pythons’ await this year’s campers

Ahead of their arrival in the Aussie rainforest, I’m a Celebrity executive producer Olly Nash has warned that “more snakes than ever before” have made their dens near the set – just what they need after parachuting out of a helicopter!

He told The Sun that he’d spotted seven “huge, great big pythons” in the last fortnight alone. “That’s when there’s been loads of people,” Olly pointed out.

“Having people get the camp ready tends to make the snakes scatter. As soon as it reduces down to 10 or 12 people in here, the snakes will come in. There’s more likely to be snakes than anything else.”

As well as dealing with slithering neighbours, the famous cast are guaranteed to suffer from bug bites during their stay. “There’s always bugs, you’re always going to get bitten. We’ve had a number of people who just walk around and get leeched. Ticks and leeches are always ever-present – you just have to be unlucky if you’re sitting on the wrong log at the wrong time, or you lean against a leaf. Especially if it’s damp, that’s when it’s worse.”

Skydiving celebrities amused Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly at the beach this week (Credit: ITV)

Who’s appearing alongside Kelly Brook and Martin Kemp in the I’m a Celebrity cast?

Spandau Ballet legend Martin, chart-topper Aitch, EastEnders favourite Shona, comedian Eddie and model Kelly won’t be lonely for long — they’re about to be joined by a wonderfully mixed bag of new campmates for the month ahead.

Also heading into the jungle are Football Focus presenter Alex Scott MBE, reality star Jack Osbourne, Emmerdale icon Lisa Riley, viral influencer Angry Ginge and the brilliant Ruby Wax OBE.

And, in true I’m A Celebrity style, we can expect a few surprise arrivals to drop in halfway through the series… because it wouldn’t be the jungle without a couple of secret additions shaking things up.

Martin Kemp appeared to have a tough time with the entrance (Credit: James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock)

When does I’m a Celebrity start on ITV?

I’m a Celebrity 2025 roars back onto screens this Sunday (November 16) on ITV1 and ITVX.

The launch episode runs from 9pm until 10.35pm. It will serve up all the chaos, challenges and first-night nerves we’ve been waiting for.

And once the credits roll, fans can switch straight over to ITV2 for the return of after-show I’m a Celebrity… Unpacked.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2025 launches Sunday, November 16 on ITV1 and ITVX.

