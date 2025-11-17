I’m A Celebrity 2025: Angry Ginge’s army of followers could affect Bushtucker Trial votes

I’m A Celebrity 2025 may have only just kicked off, but Angry Ginge is already emerging as the early frontrunner. And fans reckon he’s armed with a secret weapon that could help him storm his way to the crown.

Angry Ginge, whose real name is Morgan Burtwistle (much to Ruby Wax’s amusement, after she rudely mocked it), is a hugely popular content creator with millions of followers across social media.

He entered the jungle as part of the second batch of celebs in the launch episode. Ginge wasted no time making an entrance. After snagging a prized getaway car key fob, he cruised into camp in style alongside Jack Osbourne, Aitch and Eddie Kadi.

And tonight (November 17), he’ll take on this year’s first Bushtucker Trial. Bookies already have him pegged as the favourite — and there may be a very good reason why he’s so well placed to go all the way.

Why Angry Ginge could be the I’m A Celebrity 2025 winner

Angry Ginge isn’t like the other celebrities in the jungle. Yes, they’ll have fans, whether it’s Eastenders viewers tuning in to see Shona McGarty or football watchers keeping up with Alex Scott.

However, being a popular content creator is a huge advantage in ways that aren’t always considered.

Think about it: Ginge has over 1.3 million followers on Twitch, a livestream platform. That means over a million people like watching a live feed of Ginge doing… whatever he wants. It could be playing FIFA, or it could be any other content. He also has nearly 900,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Combined, that’s more than two million users who are interested in what he’s doing. When it comes to voting, they could swing the results heavily in his favour by boosting his votes on the app.

Angry Ginge theory could be true after George Clarke on Strictly

Just look at George Clarke’s success on Strictly Come Dancing if you need convincing.

Sure, being a naturally strong dancer helps. But his real power lies in his huge online following. With millions of TikTok fans and constant behind-the-scenes videos with pro partner Alexis Warr racking up hundreds of thousands (and often millions) of views, he’s been pulling in a young, highly engaged voting base week after week.

And that’s exactly why Angry Ginge could be unstoppable in the jungle. He brings a ready-made army of fans who will tune into I’m A Celebrity purely for him. If they’re voting every night, he’s almost guaranteed to be a regular in the Bushtucker Trials.

And, if he plays his cards right, he could easily ride that wave of support all the way to the final.

Fans agree

However, fans are also coming round to the idea Angry Ginge could win I’m A Celebrity. But it depends on the viewer. Some who are not his target audience have no idea who the star is!

One Redditor wrote: “He’s definitely gonna do his act if he gets picked for trials, he could be hilarious!”

“I do think he can win people will like his humour and he will get on well with Ant and Dec,” a second agreed.

“I think a lot of the younger audience will watch and they’ll vote a lot,” another commented.

“George Clarke doesn’t have the same following as Ginge and he’s currently the bookies favourite to win Strictly despite no spectacular performances,” they added.

But someone else threw Jack into the ring. They said: “I expect Ginge and Aitch will split the vote. I’d be gobsmacked if Jack Osbourne doesn’t win.”

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

