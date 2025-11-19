I’m A Celebrity star Vogue Williams’ life off screen – Connection to royalty, marriage Spencer Matthews and their three children

I’m A Celebrity has confirmed another shake-up to the camp – Vogue Williams is heading into the jungle as a late arrival. She’ll be joining fellow newcomer Tom Read Wilson.

She’s had quite the journey already! From first stepping into the spotlight on Irish TV to charming viewers on the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special. And now she’s gearing up for the ultimate test in the Aussie outback.

Here’s the inside track on I’m A Celebrity star Vogue William’s life and career so far.

Vogue is Down Under for the new series of I’m A Celebrity (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Who is Vogue Williams?

Vogue is an Irish media personality, presenter and model.

She found fame back in 2010, thanks to her role in RTÉ Two’s reality series, Fade Street. The show followed the personal lives of a group of Dubliners, aged between 20 to 29.

Vogue, who was 24 at the time, had her career as a DJ and a model, followed by the cameras over the course of two series.

In 2012, she participated in the Australian version of Strictly, Dancing with the Stars. Unfortunately, her stint on the show was short-lived, with the star being the third celeb to be eliminated.

In 2013, she gave dancing a go once more, finishing as a runner-up in the ITV dancing talent show, Stepping Out, alongside then-husband Brian McFadden.

Vogue has also hosted a range of documentaries for RTÉ, looking at topics including female prisons, transgender issues and the afterlife “business”.

2015 saw her win Bear Grylls: Mission Survive, and 2024 saw her appear in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special. Paired with Gorka Marquez, Vogue scored 33 points for her jive to Rockin’ Robin.

Vogue is from Ireland (Credit: CoverImages.com)

How old is Vogue Williams?

Vogue was born on October 2, 1985, in Dublin, Ireland, making her 40 years old.

Her parents, Sandra and former car salesman Freddie, split when she was seven. Freddie sadly died in 2010.

She is the youngest of three siblings.

How is Vogue Williams related to Pippa Middleton?

Vogue is related to Kate Middleton’s sister, Pippa, through marriage.

Irish star Vogue is married to Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, with whom she tied the knot in 2018. They began dating after meeting on the ITV show The Jump in 2017.

Spencer’s brother, James Matthews, is married to Pippa, meaning Pippa is Spencer and Vogue’s sister-in-law.

However, Vogue wasn’t invited to Pippa’s wedding in 2017, as she wasn’t engaged to Spencer at the time. Pippa and James had a “no ring, no bring” rule in place for plus ones on their big day.

Vogue and Spencer tied the knot in 2018 (Credit: CoverImages.com)

How many children does Vogue Williams have?

Vogue is a mother to three children, who she shares with Spencer.

Vogue and Spencer welcomed their first child, a son, Theodore, in September 2018.

Their second child, a daughter, Gigi, was born in July 2020, and their third child, another son, Otto, was born in April 2022.

Spencer explained in an interview back in 2022 with HELLO! that the couple had always wanted a big family.

Vogue and Brian split after 3 years of marriage (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Why did Vogue and Brian split?

Prior to her marriage to Spencer, Vogue was married to Westlife singer Brian McFadden. Brian was previously married to Kerry Katona, and is now married to teacher Danielle Parkinson.

They tied the knot in September 2012 in a ceremony in Florence, Italy. However, in 2015, after three years of marriage, they announced their separation, with their divorce being finalised in 2017.

In her autobiography, Big Mouth, which came out earlier this year, Vogue admitted she’d made a mistake marrying Brian.

She explained that he wasn’t “marriage material” despite being “good fun to be around”.

“The morning of the wedding, I felt very stressed and so anxious because deep down I knew I had made a mistake. After the wedding, I tried to make things work,” she wrote.

“The relationship wasn’t all terrible; we did have some great times, too, and for the most part, he was good fun to be around. But he was not husband material.

“It was me who called it in the end. I couldn’t keep trying, it felt pointless… I’m not here to throw anyone under the bus, but there are things that went on in our relationship that will never be forgiven.”

Vogue Williams talks split from Brian

Following their split, Vogue admitted that she felt as though her life was “over”.

“I remember being divorced at 31 and thinking, I’ve ruined my life. I am never going to have kids, I am never going to do what I always wanted to do,” she said on the Life of Bryony podcast earlier this year.

“Then you see how your life actually starts to unfold – that’s why it feels exciting to move into your forties.”

What is Vogue Williams’ real name?

Vogue’s real name is…Vogue Williams.

However, the star has admitted in the past that she hates her name.

“Vogue is just very, very tacky. It’s cigarettes and a Range Rover,” she told The Telegraph earlier this year. She also admitted she didn’t know why her mum chose it.

“It’s not like she was some Jimi Hendrix kind of vibe person. She was very, very well behaved.”

It wasn’t until her teens that Vogue started being teased about her name.

“Then around 18 or 19 it got cool again. And now I’m kind of going into the territory of, like, when I’m a granny, people saying: ‘Who? Granny Vogue?’”

Vogue Williams’ net worth

According to various outlets, Vogue’s net worth is an estimated £3 million.

What Vogue Williams has said about I’m A Celebrity

Vogue spoke to The Mirror ahead of her jungle entrance, and it sounds like she has a bit of a game plans…

“I would not mind causing a bit of mischief, a bit like Traitors vibes. I don’t want to annoy anyone, but I think I am very much willing to go along with the game,” she said.

Vogue then added that her only real worry is “missing the kids and missing Spencer and missing my family”.

I’m A Celebrity is on ITV1 and ITVX every night at 9pm.

