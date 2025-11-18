All the stars who’ve quit I’m A Celebrity over the years from Grace Dent and Katie Price to Spencer Matthews

I’m A Celebrity has been gracing our screens since 2002, and yet, it’s still quite surprising at the number of stars who have quit the jungle.

Due to a mixture of ailing health, sheer boredom, and constant Bushtucker Trial votes, over 10 series were impacted by unforeseen departures.

So ahead of tonight’s (November 18) tantalising episode, which features rapper Aitch surrounded by slithery reptiles, let’s investigate all of I’m A Celebrity’s notable exit stories.

Grace Dent quit I’m A Celebrity two years ago (Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com)

I’m A Celebrity stars Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears quit in 2023

MasterChef’s new co-host Grace Dent left on medical grounds two years ago. Fans of the reality series expressed their concern for her health and I’m A Celebrity bosses pulled the plug on her jungle stay.

Only days later, Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears followed suit. She’d repeatedly threatened to leave the camp and eventually stood by her words.

A spokesperson for the show said in a statement at the time: “Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! on medical grounds. She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities”.

Olivia Attwood starred in the 2022 series (Credit: Cover Images)

Olivia Attwood (2022)

Reality TV personality Olivia Attwood appeared in just a single episode back in 2022. That’s got to be a record.

“As a precautionary measure, Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks,” revealed a spokesperson. “Unfortunately, the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation.

“She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.”

Richard Madeley was a contestant during Covid-19 (Credit: INSTARimages.com)

Richard Madeley (2021)

Good Morning Britain’s Richard Madeley was part of the Gwrych Castle cast of 2021. He was rushed to the hospital and left his Covid-19 bubble, though.

“Our strict Covid protocols means Richard has sadly had to leave the show as he is no longer in the bubble the celebrities form when entering the castle,” read the official ITV line. “He has been a truly brilliant campmate and we thank him for being part of this series.”

Jack Maynard’s PR pulled him out (Credit: Famous/ACE PICTURES/INSTARimages.com)

Jack Maynard (2017)

YouTube sensation Jack Maynard lasted just 48 hours in the rainforest.

His situation was much different from anybody else on this list, though, as his PR team removed him. The tabloids had published stories accusing Jack of historically sending homophobic and racist tweets – he needed to publicly defend himself.

Jack’s team wrote in a statement: “In the last few days, Jack has been the subject of a succession of media stories which, given his position as a contestant on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! – filmed in the Australian jungle, with no contact with the outside world, he has been unable to respond to.

“Since it is only fair that everyone should be aware of any allegations made against them and should also have the right to defend themselves, it was agreed that it would be better to bring him out of the show.”

Spencer Matthews’ steroid use resulted in his early departure (Credit: Kieran.Photo/Cover Images)

I’m A Celebrity stars Spencer Matthews and Lady Colin Campbell quit in 2015

Spencer Matthews of Made in Chelsea fame ducked out of King of the Jungle contention extremely early, and with little warning.

In a subsequent interview, he confessed that it was all to do with steroid use. “Shortly after I arrived in Australia, I told the production team that I was taking a steroid-based medication that had begun some weeks ago,” his statement began.

“When I started taking this programme of pills, it was in preparation for a charity boxing match which, ironically, never took place. Vanity, I suppose, had been the reason for wanting to bulk up a bit for the fight. I had intended to come off the pills gradually, but there was no time to do this before I reached the jungle. My admission to the production team that I was still taking these pills led to the conclusion that it would be unsafe for me to stay in the jungle – a decision which I found extremely hard to stomach.”

That same year, Lady Colin Campbell withdrew from the series on medical grounds just days before the final.

Gemma Collins left the jungle in 2014 (Credit: INSTARimages.com)

Gemma Collins and Craig Charles (2014)

Gemma ‘The GC’ Collins made it through three days of I’m A Celebrity during the 2014 edition. She explained her dramatic exit years later via social media.

“I was robbed and physically attacked 24 hours before leaving for Australia,” she wrote. “I didn’t want to let anyone down, so I still went in. However, I was in a terrible state of shock as you can imagine and couldn’t see it through. If you was robbed and attacked and then sent into the jungle, I’m sure you would have struggled too. I would never let anyone destroy my dreams again.”

Red Dwarf legend and DJ Craig Charles left the jungle after suddenly learning that his brother Dean had died of a heart attack.

“Craig was told the sad news earlier today,” revealed an ITV spokesperson. “He was devastated and decided to leave straight away, but did stop to say his goodbyes to his fellow celebrities. He was a great part of the show and we are sorry to see him leave but completely respect his wishes.”

Brian Conley left via medical grounds (Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages)

I’m A Celebrity stars Brian Conley and Nigel Havers quit in 2012

Brian Conley was hospitalised on I’m A Celebrity 13 years ago. Doctors diagnosed him with malnutrition and exhaustion.

He explained on ITV talkshow Lorraine: “It is under extreme circumstances and I started to feel really bad because in the end, very shortly after that, I did have to leave. I had an examination and they found I had malnutrition and was suffering from exhaustion.

“They sedated me in hospital and gave me a tablet that would probably knock out a horse for two days. I woke up with a saline drip in my arm thinking, ‘What on earth has happened here?'”

His co-star Nigel Havers found one of the Bushtucker Trials too problematic to stay silent. It involved the campmates receiving electric shocks and led to him physically removing himself from the series.

Camilla Sacre-Dallerup left the show early in 2009 (Credit: INFevents.com)

Camilla Sacre-Dallerup and Katie Price (2009)

Strictly Come Dancing pro Camilla Dallerup’s worrying health caused her early exit in 2009.

She wasn’t happy with how things transpired, but admitted that she probably should’ve never signed up. Per The Sun, the dancer shared: “Before I flew to Australia, my doctor in London was really concerned about my weight because I couldn’t afford to lose any more.

“I’m very lean so I had no reserves to keep me going in the jungle. I wasn’t getting enough salt and sugar, and I started to get palpitations. I had memory loss, my speech was slurred and my hands were cramping.”

Then, the show’s first-ever jungle returnee, Katie Price, also walked after getting sick of her constant Bushtucker Trial votes from the public.

Kimberley Davies fractured her rib on the show (Credit: INFphoto.com)

I’m A Celebrity stars Kimberly Davies and Elaine Lordan quit in 2005

Neighbours icon Kimberley Davies managed to fracture her rib during a Bushtucker Trial in 2005. That same day, she returned to civilisation.

EastEnders’ Elaine Lordan lost consciousness twice and was removed from camp earlier in the series.

“We have given a great deal of thought and consideration to Elaine’s situation and have decided that she won’t be returning to the jungle,” a spokesperson announced.

“ITV has a responsibility to all of the celebrities taking part and given what has happened to Elaine on two separate occasions in as many days, and knowing what challenges lie ahead in the show, ITV has decided to err on the side of caution.”

Natalie Appleton didn’t want to do any more trials (Credit: Zak Hussein/INFphoto.com)

Natalie Appleton, Brian Harvey and Johnny Rotten (2004)

All Saints’ Natalie Appleton ran for the hills in 2004 after being voted to do a fifth Bushtucker Trial.

Meanwhile, East 17’s Brian Harvey quit after just five days of that series. This came amidst a feud with co-star Janet Street-Porter.

Johnny Rotten (real name John Lydon) was so convinced that he’d win the show, he took control and scrammed. The Sex Pistols rocker told Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly: “Let’s face it, I won this thing on the first day. It’s important for the remainders, they’re in it for the game.

“I’m beginning to be an irritant to them because I’m not here for that. I know they are all suspecting that I’m gonna run off with it and I didn’t mean that to be the case.”

Daniella Westbrook was one of the stars who quit I’m A Celebrity early (Credit: INFphoto.com)

I’m A Celebrity star Danniella Westbrook quit in 2003

I’m A Celebrity 2003’s Daniella Westbrook became the first-ever contestant to leave voluntarily. The former EastEnders star, who was cast as the original Sam Mitchell, only lasted nine days before quitting.

“It was an interesting experience,” she later commented. “I am not going to say I enjoyed it, I didn’t enjoy one little bit, I couldn’t wait to get out of there.

Danniella said the “one thing” she learned from the experience was that she was “hopeless” with the “boredom”.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! continues on ITV1 and ITVX tonight (November 18) at 9pm.

