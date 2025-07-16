TV personality Vogue Williams has opened up about having more children with her former Made In Chelsea star husband Spencer Matthews.

How many children does Vogue Williams have?

After divorcing her first husband, Brian McFadden, in 2017, Vogue married Spencer in June 2018.

That same year, they started a family, welcoming their son, Theodore, six. They later had another child, daughter Gigi, four, in 2020.

Two years later, the pair welcomed daughter, Otto, three.

Vogue and Spencer share three children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Vogue opens up about having more children

As Vogue prepares to celebrate her birthday this October, she sat down with Heat and revealed how she felt about hitting the big 40.

“I’m so happy. When I approached my 30th, I was like, ‘Whoops, I’m divorced and have no kids.’ I thought I’d have children, be married and happy by then. We put so much pressure on ourselves at that age. But I’m really excited about my forties,” she said.

As she also opened up about her relationship with Spencer, Vogue was asked whether she wanted more children.

“Maybe, I don’t know,” she explained, adding: “If we had one more, it would be great, if we had no more, it would also be great. Our kids are so brilliant, they’re so funny. They are really hard work sometimes, but our house is chaos and that’s the way we love it. We love the noise and them running around having fun.”

Vogue is excited about turning 40 this year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I’d love to do a dating show’

From competing on Dancing On Ice to fronting Renovation Rescue, Vogue’s career on television has continued to blossom.

However, her dream role would be to host a “fun Saturday night chat show, a game show or a dating show”. Vogue insisted she’s up for anything “we can have a good laugh with”.

“I’m working on Renovation Rescue for Channel 4, which is out in January. I have two construction degrees, so my stepdad is absolutely thrilled that I’m finally doing something with them. I really enjoy TV. That’s what I wanted to do since I was about 15, after I got out of my pop star phase when I realised I couldn’t sing or dance,” she admitted.

Read more: Vogue Williams’ one ‘regret’ following split from husband Brian McFadden: ‘It was a bad omen’

Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.