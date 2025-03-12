Inside Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews’ marriage as she admits ‘I’ve had enough’ – ‘tiffs’; ‘professional separation’; engagement backlash

Vogue Williams recently opened up about her latest “tiff” with husband Spencer Matthews, and it seems he’s spent some time in the doghouse of late.

The showbiz couple have been married since 2018 and they share three children together – Theodore, six, Gigi, four, and Otto, two.

But why was Vogue hesitant to date Spencer at first? Why did people slam his proposal? And when did the couple ‘professionally separate’?

Here, we’re taking a look inside Vogue and Spencer’s romance.

The pair met in 2017 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vogue Williams on early romance with ‘strange’ Spencer Matthews

Vogue and Spencer first met back in 2017 when they appeared on the Channel 4 reality show The Jump. However, Vogue injured herself in rehearsals and was forced to pull out of the show before it had even begun.

And, according to Vogue, Spencer was keen to try and romance her, even describing his behaviour as “strange”.

She revealed in an interview with EVOKE.ie: “He kept ringing me after we’d done The Jump ad together and I was like this guy is so strange – he hadn’t grown on me yet!

“He’d call me and say he was out and about in Chelsea and I’d be like: ‘I live in East London, there’s no way I’m travelling 45 minutes to hang out with you.’ We were just really good pals for ages. Then we were in Austria, we were having a few drinks and that’s the way it goes.”

Spencer proposed live on stage

In February 2018, Spencer popped the question to Vogue – and it’s fair to say his choice of proposal divided plenty of people.

Spencer proposed live on stage after the pair had watched a performance of Disney’s The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre.

Gushing about Vogue and why he decided to ask her to marry him, Spencer told Heat World: “I’ve known Vogue was the one for a long time. We’re very happy and in love. She’s my best friend and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her.”

Talking about the proposal, Spencer explained: “The engagement had to be special, and as our first trip away together was to Disneyland Paris, it felt like the perfect fit.”

The couple have gone from strength to strength (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Spencer slammed for ‘PR stunt’

However, the pair were hit with backlash by some critics at the time who slammed the proposal as a PR stunt.

Vogue was quick to shut this down and told Fabulous: “Spencer loves it. He was doing Lion King quizzes at home recently – how sad.

“He’s seen the show two or three times. I don’t know how many times he’s watched the movie. We were watching it over Christmas and he was annoyed that I’d fallen asleep. He was like: ‘Wake up and watch it!'”

Spencer and Vogue tied the knot that same year, in 2018. They have a son born in September 2018; a daughter born in July 2020; and a son born in April 2022.

Vogue and Spencer ‘professionally separate’

In January, Spencer announced he was taking a step back from his and Vogue’s podcast, in a bid to “pursue other interests”.

The pair started the podcast nearly five years ago, and follows them as they discuss current affairs as well as their own lives.

“You can probably tell where this is going. I’m moving on from this podcast to pursue other business interests and focus on my upcoming challenge and just other bits and bobs that I would like to spend more time focusing on,” Spencer shared during an episode.

“I’ve loved doing this show and it would never have been as popular as it would be without the listeners.”

She said: “Oh no, you’re not coming back. You can’t just leave and think you’re coming back.”

Vogue and Spencer’s latest ‘tiff’

Recently, Vogue opened up about how she “had enough” following a row with Spencer over their workloads at home. Appearing on the Netmums Podcast, Vogue spoke about her family’s routine before revealing how much she does at home.

“In the nicest way possible, I would say I fix the broken radiator and I do the school run,” she said. Vogue added: “I would say I do 80% of what [goes on]. We’ve actually been having a slight little tiff about that this morning, about the stuff that I do.”

She also explained how their toddler had woken up and gone straight into his parents room to wake them.

Vogue recalled: “Then [Otto] ran into the kitchen and Spenny was raging. You think I’m obsessed with my sleep, Spenny gets up and was like: ‘I’m already in a sleep deficit, I need to get back to sleep.'”

Laughing, she then quipped: “I’ve had enough today!”

