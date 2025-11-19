I’m A Celebrity 2025 late arrivals confirmed as entrance date ‘revealed’

There are about to be two new faces joining I’m A Celebrity 2025, as the late arrivals have been confirmed. And it seems they are set for their grand entrance tomorrow night (November 20)!

It may have only been on for four days so far, but I’m A Celebrity 2025 is off to an incredible start. The 10 celebrities all seem to get along – except for the tension that’s clearly building around the cooking.

But in a matter of days, the whole dynamic is set to change once again, as the two late arrivals will be entering.

Vogue is one of the late arrivals (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Vogue Williams is joining I’m A Celebrity 2025

Irish model and presenter Vogue Williams will be swapping the runway for the jungle as she is set to make an arrival into I’m A Celebrity 2025.

This isn’t the star’s first time on a reality TV show as she has previously made an appearance on Bear Grylls’ Mission Survive in 2015. And after that she got a hosting gig at Lorraine.

The 40-year-old star has been in a relationship with Spencer Matthews, who she married in 2018, after they met on the celeb competition show The Jump – which Spencer won.

Vogue shares three children with her husband – Theodore, Gigi and Otto. Nowadays, she also co-hosts the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast with Joanne McNally.

Vogue is following in her husband’s footsteps as Spencer appeared – briefly – in the jungle back in 2015. However, he was removed from camp after it was revealed that he had been taking steroids. And it’s been revealed that he won’t be at the bridge waiting for her.

Speaking to The Daily Mail ahead of her stint, Vogue admitted she was taking part as she was “too comfortable” in her lifestyle. “I just want to be jolted back out of my comfort zone.”

Tom will be heading into the jungle (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Tom Read Wilson will be joining her

But Vogue isn’t the only late arrival for I’m A Celebrity 2025. Celebs Go Dating guru Tom Read Wilson will be right by her side.

The TV star is best known as the receptionist on the hugely popular dating show. But before he got that job, he had appeared in musical theatre productions and even auditioned for The Voice!

The 39-year-old has also appeared on Big Brother’s Bit On The Side, The Wheel and Celebrity Juice. But it seems I’m A Celebrity 2025 could be the most intense thing he has appeared on, and he’s admitted being “terrified” about joining camp.

They will join the 10 campmates (Credit: ITV)

When will they arrive?

While I’m A Celebrity bosses tend to keep quiet about when the late arrivals will enter the jungle, it appears it will be very soon.

It has been reported that we’ll see Vogue and Tom enter I’m A Celebrity 2025 tomorrow night (November 20).

How their entrance to camp will shake things up – and how they’ll both cope in the jungle – remains to be seen. But with this series already looking like one of the best in a while, it will sure be interesting to watch.

