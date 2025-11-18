Complaints pour in as I’m A Celebrity viewers fume at Kelly Brook’s comments to Jack Osbourne

Jack Osbourne has been supported by I’m A Celebrity fans as they slam Loose Women star Kelly Brook over her “unfair” comments.

Last night there was a bit of friction in the camp about the cooking duties. But it seems it wasn’t a one-time thing and continued into tonight’s episode.

But fans were left quite annoyed at the camp, as they believed Jack was just trying to help. And after he became a fan-favourite and got viewers emotional by opening up about Ozzy’s death, I’m A Celebrity fans were not having it.

Jack was supported by viewers (Credit: ITV)

What happened between Jack Osbourne and Kelly Brook?

In the morning, Angry Ginge once again tipped the fire, while there was a pit of beans on it. But that isn’t even the first time it has happened as he did the same thing last night.

The other campmates all tried to say they were fine, but knew it shouldn’t happen again. And so, it was Angry Ginge’s own best friend Aitch that called for a “community meeting” with the whole camp.

During the meeting, Eddie opened up about how he already feels like they are a family. And relayed how he has found a father figure in Martin.

But then Kelly Brook took a turn to talk about how she was feeling, and it sparked another cooking issue.

She said: “I’m not going to lie, last night I just felt a bit lost. I just want to be so useful. And I am still trying to find my place in the camp in terms of what to do. So, I’m sorry Jack if I’m coming at you and if I’m cutting potatoes wrong. But honestly, it’s only coming from a place where I just want to help.”

Jack Osbourne accepted the apology and even told I’m A Celebrity fans that he wasn’t planning on doing anymore cooking for a while. And instead delegated it to Alex and Shona.

Kelly has come under fire (Credit: ITV)

Kelly, Alex and Shona discussed Jack Osbourne on I’m A Celebrity

While everyone was fine with that, Alex actually said she would rather Kelly have a go at it as she knows she wanted to the previous night. However, Kelly told her she was fine with her and Shona doing it.

But when Kelly was speaking to Alex and Shona, the trio were giggling about how Jack was still in charge.

Kelly said: “So, he’s not in charge. But then he is in charge of everything, choosing who is going to be in charge.”

And it seems quite a few fans were on Jack’s side, not happy with Kelly’s comments.

Later, when it came to the cooking, Shona and Alex took the lead, with Kelly saying she would sit out. But Jack couldn’t help but give out his own instructions.

Everyone spoke about Jack (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans slam Kelly’s behaviour

Taking to X during the show, I’m A Celebrity viewers called out Kelly for her attitude towards Jack. And even demanded he becomes the first Team Leader if the show does that again this year.

One wrote: “Jack’s just going around like this getting lashes, as he’s just trying to help.”

Another added: “Kelly is really grinding my gears!” while another added: “I’m not too sure about Kelly here. Getting bad vibes.”

“Well played Jack. Let the others do something for a change” a third added. An annoyed fan wrote: “If I was Jack I would just sit back and laugh when something goes wrong!”

“Please, we have to make Jack the first Team Leader so he can tell everyone what to do” a fan penned. Another added: “I find Kelly very annoying.”

However a few fans thought Jack was actually in the wrong and was a bit “patronising” in his attitude towards the others.

One said: “Kelly and Jack are both doing too much here.”

“Jack Osbourne is so patronising. He doesn’t think anyone is capable of lighting a fire and using a knife” another added.

A third penned: “I’m sorry why is Jack telling everyone what to do? And why are they all listening?”

While there were a few that supported Kelly, the vast majority were on Team Jack. And with only being three days in, things are bound to get even more tense when it comes to the cooking.

