All the secret I’m A Celebrity tension subtly bubbling up in camp as Jack Osbourne and Kelly Brook ‘uncomfortable’ around each other

I’m A Celebrity may have just started two days ago, but many fans are already convinced they have spotted some tension bubbling between campmates, and think they could join the growing feuds list.

Last night (November 17), we got our latest fix of jungle life, but some viewers were shocked to see that Kelly Brook and Jack Osbourne appeared a bit tense with each other while cooking dinner.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, on behalf of OLBG, body language expert Darren Stanton told us that there was definitely underlying tension between them.

Kelly faced some cooking issues (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity tension between Kelly and Jack

When food was delivered last night, it was very clear that not everyone knew exactly what to do. But after he realised he was the only one with any cooking experience, Jack decided to take charge.

However, Kelly wanted to help. But when Jack kept trying to give her instructions that she disagreed with, tensions definitely increased. In the end, Kelly actually stopped contributing and even told Eddie that she had been “told off”.

Giving us his opinions on the situation, Darren confirmed that Jack and Kelly dealt with it in very different ways.

He explained: “There was definite tension between Kelly and Jack during the cooking. Although he appeared to be offering straightforward feedback, Kelly appeared to interpret it as criticism. You could see it in her body language: a brief flash of irritation before she tried to compose herself.

“After that moment, she pulled back from the activity. The way she stepped away – shoulders slightly raised, limited eye contact and a quick exit. It looked like she needed to remove herself to regain control of her emotions.”

This was a direct contrast to Jack. Darren told us: “He didn’t show any signs of being upset by the exchange. His body language remained open and relaxed. It suggests he genuinely viewed his comments as simple, experience-based feedback rather than confrontational.

“Throughout their interactions together, the tension has been fairly clear. Their non-verbal behaviour around each other – reduced eye contact, tight smiles and closed-off postures – suggests they may not be as comfortable in each other’s company. But that could change.”

Fans think Kelly could have tension with a few stars (Credit: ITV)

Other secret tension you might have missed – Eddie and Kelly

Other fans couldn’t help but notice there was some tension between Eddie and Kelly in the morning.

Eddie was one of the lucky celebs who won the luxury bed. So, when he woke up and gushed about how amazing he slept, Kelly was quick to call him out on it.

But some viewers couldn’t help but think Kelly’s facial expressions showed she was even more annoyed than she let on.

One said on X: “Kelly was not happy with Eddie there.”

Ruby has divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

Ruby Wax and Angry Ginge

This one was picked up on a lot during the launch episode, as many fans were annoyed at how Ruby spoke to him.

She kept telling him to get out of the way so that the lighting could hit her. And even mocked his real name – Morgan Burtwistle.

It was that behaviour which had fans calling for her to be the first one out. However, that did change in the second episode.

Angry Ginge and Ruby took on the eating trial together and came back to the camp with all 10 stars. And some viewers even thought they were going to have a great friendship.

But Ruby spoke in the Bush Telegraph, praising Angry Ginge, before speaking about his “moronic ways”. And some fans still weren’t happy about that.

One wrote: “I still don’t like the way Ruby speaks about Ginge.”

Angry Ginge and Aitch are friends (Credit: ITV)

Aitch and Ginge could create I’m A Celebrity tension

Fans are absolutely obsessed with the friendship of Aitch and Angry Ginge, especially as they knew each other from the outside.

But some viewers think it won’t be long before some people in the camp could get annoyed over their dynamics. On night one, people online actually mistook their friendship for an argument when Aitch told Ginge to stop “being stupid”.

One viewer wrote: “Aitch and Ginge are going to [bleep] a lot of people off. There will be a lot of arguments in the jungle this year. A lot of things could go South. I am here for the drama.”

While we’re only on Day 3, there is plenty more time for more arguments to arise…

