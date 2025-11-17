I’m A Celebrity’s most iconic feuds from Edwina Currie and Kendra Wilkinson to Kim Woodburn’s snap at Katie Price

I’m A Celebrity has been the breeding ground for some seriously explosive feuds over the years – but which stars have been caught up in the biggest bust-ups?

Three weeks in the jungle would test anyone. But throw in hunger, exhaustion and a camp full of clashing personalities, and it’s hardly shocking that tempers flare. Celebrities who barely know each other suddenly find themselves living cheek-by-jowl, and it doesn’t take long for sparks to fly.

Now, with one expert hinting at potential tension between model-turned-radio presenter Kelly Brook and comedian Ruby Wax, it feels like the perfect time to look back at the most unforgettable feuds ever to rock the I’m A Celebrity jungle…

1. Edwina Currie and Kendra Wilkinson

Way back in 2014, Edwina Currie and Kendra Wilkinson clashed during their time on the show. There was one particular moment in the camp where the pair got into a huge row after Kendra gave a speech on how you shouldn’t “live your life for other people”.

When Edwina heard what she had said, she was shocked, completely disagreeing with everything she had said. Things got more tense, as the volume of the argument got louder as Edwina told her: “You’re a mother! You are a mother!”

But Kendra wasn’t ready to back down, and proceeded to get extremely annoyed. She said: “Shut the [bleep] up and get the [bleep] out of our conversation. Because you are not seeing the heart of it.”

That wasn’t even the end of it, as Edwina refused to back down, causing Kendra to get even more angry.

She yelled: “You’re a grown woman starting [bleep] with a young woman like this, trying to be hurtful. You come in with your devilish heartless [bleep] piece of [bleep] and try to damage me. No, [bleep] you.”

The argument didn’t end until Kendra was physically held back by other campmates!

2. Kim Woodburn and Katie Price’s I’m A Celebrity feuds

In 2009, the late Kim Woodburn and glamour girl Katie Price didn’t see eye-to-eye at all. And, on multiple occasions during their jungle stay, they got into a row.

Kim notably found herself snapping after Katie said she was in the jungle for some “peace”. She said: “You live and die for publicity and you do it well. As Shakespeare once said: ‘We fear you protesteth too much.’

“Look at her little face. You know full well you have got 10 to 12 million people watching every night. And you know, madam, you will be all over the papers every day. Now stop it. Stop your nonsense.”

3. David Van Day and Nicola McLean

One of the show’s most memorable feuds dates all the way back to 2008 – and what made it so notorious was that there wasn’t even a single moment that sparked it. The tension was simply there from the second the series began.

From day one, David and Nicola were at loggerheads, bickering over just about everything. As the days rolled on, the pair clashed again and again, turning even the smallest camp issues into full-blown rows.

However, when Nicola was voted out, she made sure to get the final word as she left, warning her campmates: “Watch out everyone, there is a snake in the camp.” Ouch!

4. Janice Dickinson and Lynne Franks

Things between Janice Dickinson and Lynne Franks heated up during I’m A Celebrity 2007. Both were huge characters on the show, and couldn’t resist getting into a few arguments.

But, during one of their rows, Lynne broke down in tears and told Janice: “You are one of the most horrible people I have ever encountered.”

However, Janice wasn’t backing down, calling Lynne a “witch” and even shockingly threatened to fry her “big old boobs” and serve them to the camp!

5. Janet Street-Porter and Brian Harvey had I’m A Celebrity feud

During their time on the show, Janet and East 17 star Brian became embroiled in a feud for the most ridiculous reason.

Back in 2004, Brian annoyed his campmates by farting around the campfire while Janet was cooking. And she didn’t take it lightly.

In a heated moment, Janet told him: “Listen, don’t do that when we’re cooking. It’s so inappropriate.”

But he responded: “Janet, we are [bleep]ing outside.” To which she responded: “Perhaps you can come and cook dinner tomorrow night, and I will come and fart in your face.”

6. Natalie Appleton and Sophie Anderton

Rewind to 2004 and viewers were treated to a very fiery pairing in the form of Natalie Appleton and Sophie Anderton. The two clashed repeatedly during their stint in the jungle, with tensions bubbling almost from the off.

Natalie accused Sophie of being “self-obsessed” and showing “no emotion”, but their biggest blow-up came when Sophie refused to eat a “vomit fruit” during a challenge. The feud that followed quickly became one of I’m A Celebrity’s standout moments.

In the end, the strain proved too much for Natalie, who chose to walk away from the show after deciding she was no longer happy in camp.

Who is expected to join the I’m A Celebrity feuds list?

This year’s line-up is packed with big personalities – but with that comes the prediction that a few of them might be butting heads before long. The mix of celebs is great for entertainment, yet it also means the jungle could be primed for a couple of clashes.

Joseph Hagan, Celebrity Publicist and Founder of Streamline PR, told Entertainment Daily that he can see model Kelly Brook and comic Ruby Wax coming to blows.

“Kelly Brook and Ruby Wax could unintentionally rub each other the wrong way. Kelly is warm and self deprecating, but she openly relies on reassurance and structure, especially without her husband beside her.

“Ruby, on the other hand, leads with sharp humour and emotional directness. She’s incredibly direct and insightful. If Ruby slips into interviewer mode or pushes for deeper conversations than Kelly wants, it could create tension. And, if she challenges someone who doesn’t want introspection or calls out behaviour she finds disingenuous, that honesty can cause friction.”

And when it comes to keeping the peace, Joseph reckons Spandau Ballet icon Martin Kemp could be the one to calm the waters.

He added: “Martin Kemp could become the camp’s stabiliser. He’s calm, experienced and used to managing pressure. People may lean on him when emotions run high.”

According to him, Martin has all the makings of this year’s camp peacemaker – the steady head who steps in when tempers start to fray.

I’m A Celebrity is on ITV1 tonight (November 17) at 9pm

