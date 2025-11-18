I’m A Celebrity’s Jungle bridge cameos we can expect to meet our stars at the end of 2025 series

I’m A Celebrity 2025 hasn’t waved goodbye to a single camper yet, but that hasn’t stopped the guessing game over who’ll be waiting on the famous bridge for those emotional reunions. After all, the end-of-the-bridge moment is practically a celeb cameo parade at this point.

If the show sticks to its usual timeline, the public vote should open roughly two weeks after the premiere. That puts the first eviction on Sunday, November 30 – and with Eddie Kadi already tipped by bookies as the most likely to go first, the countdown has quietly begun.

So the big question is: which proud partners, families and famous faces will be standing on that red-carpeted I’m A Celebrity bridge, ready to scoop their jungle warrior into a hug the second they escape the rice, beans and kangaroo tails?

Let’s find out.

Jess Glynne is reportedly meeting her partner Alex Scott on the bridge (Credit: Kieran.Photo/Cover Images)

Alex Scott’s partner Jess Glynne

Football Focus presenter Alex Scott will reunite with her partner Jess Glynne.

Jess is a world-renowned pop star and will perform at the bp pulse LIVE in Solihul’s National Exhibition Centre on Friday, November 21. After that though, her diary is conveniently empty.

A source for The Sun reported that Jess is ready to fly out and meet Alex in time for her jungle exit. This comes as the I’m A Celebrity camper revealed how she missed Jess “already” after going their separate ways at Heathrow Airport.

“This is the longest we’re gonna be apart ever since we’ve been together, so we’re totally not used to it. It’s gonna be hard,” noted Alex. “I’ve tried not to think about how long we’re gonna be separated, but hopefully I’ll see her on that bridge.”

I’m A Celebrity 2025 bridge cameos may include Lisa Riley’s fiancé

Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley will be welcomed back into civilisation by her longtime fiancé Al.

She told OK! this week: “My Al will be there at the end of the bridge waiting for me.”

Shirlie Kemp is surely going to cameo on the I’m A Celebrity bridge (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Martin Kemp’s wife Shirlie Holliman

You can guarantee Spandau Ballet musician Martin Kemp sees wife Shirlie on the bridge when he exits. The couple married in 1988 and share two children together – Roman and Harleymoon.

Speaking to HELLO! a year ago, Shirlie alluded to how making an effort on holiday can keep the romantic embers burning. So you’d imagine that her husband’s I’m A Celebrity’s affiliation would be a perfect opportunity for that.

“You should always buy yourself something new to wear on holiday because you then go out for dinner and you’ll say: ‘You look nice,'” she reflected.

Due to son Roman’s own I’m A Celebrity experience in 2019, there’s a chance he’ll jet out to the land Down Under too. So it could be a real family affair.

I’m A Celebrity 2025 star Jack Osbourne’s wife Aree will make bridge cameo

Jack Osbourne’s other half Aree Gearhart is expected to embrace her hubby once he’s voted off the series.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2023, share a daughter named Maple. Aree is also stepmother to Jack’s three other kids – Pearl, Minnie and Andy.

Children are rarely rolled out to the I’m A Celebrity bridge, due to health and safety issues. So Aree could be alone when Jack eventually gets out.

Who else could cameo at the I’m A Celebrity 2025 bridge?

Aitch is said to be happily loved-up with a psychology student from Cheshire. But because he’s kept her firmly out of the spotlight, it’s far more likely he’ll be greeted by a close mate or family member when his time in the jungle is up.

As for Eddie Kadi, his private life is even more under wraps, so he’s another one we’re expecting to see welcomed out by a friend or relative rather than a partner. Angry Ginge, meanwhile, is famously tight with his mum Michelle, so she feels like a strong contender for that coveted bridge moment.

Ruby Wax – who viewers immediately labelled “rude” on social media this week – will almost certainly have husband Ed Bye waiting in the wings. The pair married back in 1988 and share three adult children: Max, Maddy and Marina.

Shona McGarty is newly single after splitting from her fiancé before heading to Australia, putting her in the same position as Aitch and Eddie. And when it comes to Kelly Brook, there’s no question her husband Jeremy Parisi will be making the long trip Down Under before the month is out.

Vogue Williams is reportedly heading into the jungle very soon (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Spencer Matthews won’t be greeting wife Vogue Williams

Alleged late arrival Vogue Williams won’t have her husband Spencer Matthews cheering her on at the end of the bridge, unfortunately.

She reportedly touched down in Brisbane last night (November 17). But Spencer is miles away – literally. He is attempting an eye-watering challenge: seven triathlons across seven continents in just three weeks.

A source for the Daily Mail commented: “The timing isn’t ideal at all, but sometimes these things happen, and Vogue and Spencer’s diaries just clash.

“Of course, Spencer would want nothing more than to support Vogue in Australia and be there waiting for her when she leaves the jungle. But both committed to their own projects, and unfortunately, the schedules overlap.”

As for who’ll be wrapping her up in a huge hug on the bridge, that one’s still anyone’s guess. But with the first eviction edging closer, we won’t be waiting long to find out.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! continues tonight (November 18) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

