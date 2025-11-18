Spandau Ballet star Tony Hadley admits he’s watching ex-bandmate Martin Kemp on I’m A Celebrity amid long-running rift

Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp entered the I’m A Celebrity jungle this week and, earlier today, his former bandmate Tony Hadley appeared to U-turn on their long-running feud by offering some friendly words of advice.

The men rose to fame together in the 1980s band Spandau Ballet. And, in the years that have followed, there have been reports of tension behind the scenes. Martin himself has expressed “guilt” about the way Tony was treated by the rest of the band.

However, Tony appeared on Loose Women today (November 18), where he spoke about I’m A Celebrity, and – with the feud entirely bypassed – he was asked about his advice to Martin on surviving camp life…

Why are Martin Kemp and Tony Hadley feuding?

The band reunited in 2009, but by 2017, Tony announced he was leaving the band for good.

Following his departure, Tony remained adamant that he would never go back. And Martin actually revealed how the members wouldn’t necessarily treat Tony nicely.

He said at the time to The Guardian: “If you imagine five boys in the playground, there is always going to be one guy that’s going to take the brunt of the jokes.” However, he remained adamant that they did not bully him.

Despite that, Martin has admitted he felt “guilty” about the way Tony was treated during the band.

Speaking about why he left the band, Tony said at the time to The Guardian that the “behaviour wasn’t that of friends” and he “couldn’t do it any longer”.

But as Tony appeared on I’m A Celebrity back in 2015, it was only natural for the show to come up when he spoke to the Loose Women panel today.

Tony’s advice for surviving I’m A Celebrity

Appearing on Loose Women today (November 18), Tony was asked about any advice he would have given Martin ahead of I’m A Celebrity.

He was asked: “Obviously, you have got Martin in there at the moment. Now, he can’t hear any of your advice because they don’t have TV’s out there. But if you were going to give him advice on how to survive in the jungle, what would you say?”

Tony appeared to think about it for a moment before reflecting on how to survive.

Ignoring the beef between them, he explained: “I think the most important thing is to be yourself. Don’t try to be anybody else. You can’t pretend to be that 24/7.

“It’s really intense in there. People always think, I bet you get a pizza in the evening. But no, you don’t. And when you’re hungry, it’s going to be hard.”

Tony concluded: “It’s early days yet. But we have been watching the first couple of episodes.”

While Tony has been watching, he didn’t actually say he was rooting for Martin, or how he thought he would do in the show.

But so far, fans have adored Martin, with his own son Roman Kemp calling for him to do some of the trials.

We’re only speculating, but we imagine Tony concurs!

