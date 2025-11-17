Roman Kemp’s followers rally round as he attempts ‘savage revenge’ against I’m A Celebrity star Martin

Roman Kemp’s followers have offered their support after he attempted to get his “revenge” on his father Martin on I’m A Celebrity last night.

On Sunday (November 16), the 2025 series of the hit ITV returned to our screens, where a new star-studded line-up made their I’m A Celebrity debut.

Among the cast this year is ’80s singer Martin Kemp, who is the father of Roman, who competed and finished in third place on the same show in 2019.

Roman signed up for I’m A Celebrity in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Roman’s ‘revenge’ for I’m A Celebrity star Martin Kemp

While watching last night’s launch, Roman reacted to his father Martin’s post about Roman from when he was in the jungle.

In a post shared to X, formerly Twitter, Martin wrote: “Just voted for my boy to eat kangaroo [bleep], that’ll show him!!”

Roman dug up the message and attempted to get his own back after the lines opened for two of this year’s campmates to take part in an eating trial tonight.

“HELP. Right… I’ve waited 6 years for my revenge. It is an eating trial up first… Vote for my dad right now on the app!” he wrote.

Luckily for Martin, the public voted for comedian Ruby Wax and social media personality Angry Ginge to participate in the first Bushtucker Trial of the series.

Acknowledging that his plan failed, Roman followed up the post with a GIF that read, “I’ll be back.”

Martin was safe from tonight’s Bushtucker Trial (Credit: ITV)

‘He’s gonna regret tweeting that’

Viewers at home found Roman’s attempt hilarious and revealed they were backing him all the way.

“Haha, savage! Roman playing the loooong game!” one user wrote on X.

“Go Roman… Revenge will be sweet! *fingers crossed* he does eat some awful things!!!” another shared.

“Okay, we’re with you, Roman. Let’s go,” a third remarked.

“Brilliant! He’s gonna regret tweeting that,” a fourth person declared.

“Consider it done,” another follower said. Meanwhile, another echoed: “5 votes from me!”

Good luck with your mission, Roman!

Read more: Roman Kemp shares savage response to ‘nepo-daddy’ Martin signing up for I’m A Celebrity

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (November 17) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.