I’m A Celebrity star Alex Scott’s mum Carol admits daughter isn’t ‘showing her full self’

Alex Scott may be facing the first I’m A Celebrity public vote off tonight (November 28) but her mum feels like she has “more to give” in the jungle.

Since the show started, Alex has found herself opening up to her fellow I’m A Celebrity campmates about a range of topics – including her romance with singer Jess Glynne.

However, despite appearing very open and trusting, it seems Alex’s mum, Carol, believes her daughter is actually holding back a bit. And that it may be taking her a little while to open up.

What does Alex Scott’s mum think of her on I’m A Celebrity?

Speaking to the This Morning hosts, Alex’s mum, Carol, confirmed we haven’t seen everything from her daughter yet.

She explained: “Do you know what? I still think she has a lot more to give. She’s not actually really showing her full self yet.”

When Alison asked if that meant she is “holding back”, Carol confirmed she is.

“Yeah, I think she’s holding back. I think so. It takes her time to really get to know people and she is quite shy.”

Jess then spoke up, explaining: “I do think she is showing who she is though. Do you know what, she is being so true to herself. Like, who you’re seeing is Alex. She is not a loudmouth, she’s not going to be like that. She is not that person. I’m just proud of the conversations she is having and her bravery. And her just being who she is.

“But I do think there is more for her to give. We haven’t seen the best of her yet.”

When Alison asked if Jess has found it “weird” hearing Alex open up on their intimate lives together, Jess admitted it wasn’t really strange.

She said: “It is weird, but for me, she struggles to have certain conversations and is so private. So, when you see that, I realise she’s really comfortable being away. And she’s doing a good thing by talking. It’s important for people to see her and get to know her as a person.”

Jess Glynne gives a proposal update

In one of the very first episodes, Alex admitted to her I’m A Celebrity campmates that she would marry Jess as soon as her other half proposed.

This comment led to Jess posting on her own Instagram, teasing that she was going to go buy a ring. So, naturally, Alison and Dermot wanted to know more about it.

Alison asked: “She’s been talking about getting married. Have you got the ring yet?”

Jess immediately responded: “Yeah” before laughing and clarifying what she meant.

She said: “Yeah, like I’m – no. The pressure!” which prompted Alison to ask why she had to be the one to pop the question.

Jess replied: “Why do I have to ask her? I don’t know, it’s a weird one, isn’t it? I mean, you never know, but..”

So, while Jess and Carol wait with the rest of us to see if Alex is first out, it appears she may be coming out to a shiny ring – how exciting!

The first public vote-off takes place tonight on I’m A Celebrity at 9pm on ITV and ITVX. We’re getting so close to the final already!

