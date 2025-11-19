All the not-so-secret signals the I’m A Celebrity cast are sending to their loved ones revealed

Have you spotted any of the I’m A Celebrity cast of 2025 sending messages home yet? We think we have!

From Angry Ginge’s subtle scratch to Alex’s obvious message, read on to find out who’s sending signals from the Australian jungle!

Is Alex sending a message home? (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity cast secret signals

Since the series began back in 2000, celebs have found different ways of sending signals and messages back home to their loved ones, without actually looking to the camera and shouting “Love you mum!”.

Giovanna Fletcher would touch her thumb to her nose and wiggle her fingers for her children.

Marvin Humes would touch his hand to his chest four times for his three kids and wife, Rochelle.

Chris Moyles used to make a T shape with his fingers for his girlfriend Tiffany.

Ginge has scratched his cheek three times in a row on the show (Credit: ITV)

Now, at least three more celebs have started sending secret signs from the celebrity jungle this year!

At the end of each episode, as Ant and Dec come to camp to announce who will be taking part in that day’s challenge, Angry Ginge, Alex Scott, and Martin Kemp have seemingly been sending signals to the outside world.

Martin Kemp, Alex Scott, and Angry Ginge’s secret signals

Over the last two nights, Martin has been sending a message, presumably to his wife Shirlie, son Roman Kemp, and daughter Harley Moon.

The message is in the form of the rock-and-roll hand signs, which he has done twice in a row now, after finding out he’s not taking part in that day’s challenge.

Martin’s flashed the rock and roll sign a couple times now (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, whenever Alex Scott is being spoken to by Ant and Dec, she clutches a necklace she’s wearing. It’s unclear, however, whether this is a signal for her family, or for her girlfriend, Jess Glynne. Or, it could be for both!

Angry Ginge also appears to be sending a message to family and/or fans, though much more subtly.

Every time Ant and Dec address him in camp, the 23-year-old YouTuber scratches his face. Once isn’t anything to write home about. Doing it twice is a coincidence. But doing it three times in a row screams secret signal to us!

Maybe if Eddie Kadi had sent a signal home, he wouldn’t have been picked for tonight’s trial! How will the comedian get on in tonight’s Bushtucker Trial, which will see him swimming with the fish, snakes, and toads? Only a few more hours to find out!

I'm A Celebrity continues tonight (Wednesday, November 19) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

